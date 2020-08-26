NHL News: Tortorella, 2020-21 Season, Avs, Stars, Oilers, Lightning, and Canucks

Tortorella fined again

NHL: The NHL has fined Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella $25,000 for his conduct during a media availability after their first-round loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. He was previously fined this season on January 1st.

NHL not ruling out anything for next season

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: The 2020-21 season is tentatively scheduled to start on December 1st but could be moved back if need be. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said they are hopeful to be able to play games with fans in the stands if possible. They will monitor how everything plays out this fall with other leagues around the work. They don’t need to decide now.

Daly on playing with some fans in the stands next year.

“It could be pushing back the start of the season until that might be possible, or it might be opening to partial buildings in either all the markets or a portion of the markets. We recognize there’s not a lot of certainty with respect to what this looks like yet, and there may not be for some period of time. We’re going to have to remain flexible and we’re going to have to make the best decisions we can at the time we have to make them.”

Can’t rule out anything about playing next season in pods or bubbles, Daly adds that the current playoff bubble format wouldn’t work for the regular season. They could look at a variation of it.

Player Notes

Vic Lombardi: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that defenseman Erik Johnson and goaltender Philipp Grubauer are “out indefinitely” and he doesn’t expect to see either for the remainder of the playoffs.

Stephen Whyno: Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness said that Ben Bishop remains unfit to play. Bishop did skate yesterday.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: It’s sounding like the Edmonton Oilers will loan forward Gaetan Haas to the Swiss league. He’d be able to come back and attend the Oilers training camp.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh was unfit to play last night.

Thomas Drance: Vancouver Canucks forward Tyler Toffoli returned the lineup last night.

Blake Price: Learned that Toffoli had been out with a high ankle sprain. He’s not 100 percent but good enough to go.