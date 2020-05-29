NHL News: Training Camp, Canadiens, Canucks, Maple Leafs, and Islanders

Training camps won’t start before July 10th

TSN: The NHLPA confirmed to Pierre LeBrun that Phase 3/training camp won’t start before July 10th. Training camps are scheduled to run at least three weeks, which would put an early August playoff start at the earliest.

Canadiens waiting to see if Romanov would be playoff eligible

TSN: Darren Dreger said it hasn’t been determined if players who have been drafted but haven’t signed their entry-level deals would be eligible to play in the playoffs.

The Montreal Canadiens are one team who is paying attention to this as they would like to add Alex Romanov to their playoff roster.

The NHL and NHLPA will continue to discuss.

Canucks looking at a U.S. camp because of quarantine in Canada … Mathews and Anderson arrival for Phase may be delayed

TSN: Anyone arriving in Canada is subject to a 14-day quarantine. Pierre LeBrun said that because of this the Vancouver Canucks have had internal talks about holding their training camp in the United States because of this reason.

LeBrun said that Auston Matthews and Frederik Andersen have been working out in Arizona and may not be in a rush to come back to Toronto and go into quarantine.

“I think from my understanding they’re going to take their time, find out, you know, when exactly training camp is supposed to start – we don’t know that yet, it’s sometime in July – before deciding when to comeback and put in those 14 days. Kyle Dubas, the general manager of the Leafs, has been in constant dialogue with Matthews’ agent Judd Moldaver over this. They’re on the same page. But the bottom line is for Leafs nation, don’t freak out, when Phase 2 – small group workouts – starts and Matthews and Andersen potentially are not there at the onset of that.”

Islanders sign three to entry-level deals

Sportsnet: The New York Islanders signed three forwards to entry-level deals yesterday.

21-year old Felix Bibeau was a 2019 sixth-round draft pick. He recorded 29 goals and 70 points for the Quebec Remparts and Chicoutimi Sagueneens of the QMJHL this past season.

The soon to be 21-year old Cole Coskey was drafted in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL draft by the Islanders. He recorded 34 goals and 80 points for the Saginaw Spirit of the OHL this past season.

19-year old Blake Jenkins was a 2018 fifth-round pick. He recorded 16 goals and 40 points for Saginaw this season.