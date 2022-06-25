NHL News: Trotz, Blackhawks, Glass, Kreider, Farabee, and the Canucks

Barry Trotz turns down Jets coaching job to focus on family

Darren Dreger: Sources say that Barry Trotz has told the Winnipeg Jets that he’s not ready to get back behind the bench and plans on focusing on his family for now. He said it was a difficult decision to not accept the Jets position.

Darren Dreger: Trotz doesn’t rule out getting back into coaching down the road but is going to take some personal time.

Darren Dreger: The Jets will now start booking second interviews and will look to expand their list of candidates as well.

The Blackhawks to hire Luke Richardson

Ben Pope: The Chicago Blackhawks will hire Luke Richardson to be their next head coach.

Ben Pope: “It’s not surprising the Blackhawks went with a first-time NHL head coach in Luke Richardson, but I’m intrigued how they’ll present him next week.

It’ll be important to differentiate him from Colliton. They’ll need to emphasize his NHL playing and assistant-coaching experience.

But portray him as a “player’s coach” too much, and it’ll raise the question of, Why not keep Derek King then?

The messaging will need to fall somewhere in between those past two coaches.”

The Predators re-sign Cody Glass

Alex Daugherty: The Nashville Predators have re-signed forward Cody Glass to a one-year, two-way deal at $874,000.

Chris Kreider has wrist surgery

New York Rangers: Forward Chris Kreider had wrist surgery yesterday to remove a small bone fragment. He is expected to be recovering for two to four weeks.

Joel Farabee has disc replacement surgery

Philadelphia Flyers: Forward Joel Farabee had artificial disc replacement surgery yesterday in his cervical region and is expected recovery time is three to four months.

Frank Seravalli: Farabee is the third NHL player to have the disc replacement surgery – Jack Eichel and Tyler Johnson the other two.

Bill Meltzer: “Farabee was plagued by the injury issue as last season went along and clearly wasn’t himself (2 points in final 14 games) even after his return.

Suspect he rested after season, found it was still as bad/worsened. Then doc recommended surgery. Any which way, bad news.”

The Canucks add/promote to their Hockey Operations department

Canucks Communications: The Vancouver Canucks made some changes/additions to their Hockey Operations department.