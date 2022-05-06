NHL News: Two Bruins Fined, Blue Jackets, Ducks, Coyotes and the Stanley Cup

Two Bruins fined

NHL Player Safety: Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort was fined $5,000 for high-sticking Carolina Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen.

NHL Player Safety: Bruins forward Brad Marchand was fined $5,000 for slashing Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov.

The Blue Jackets signed Mikael Pyyhtia

CBJ Public Relations: The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Mikael Pyyhtia to a three-year entry-level contract. He was drafted 114th overall in the 4th round of the 2020 NHL draft.

Puck Pedia: Pyyhtia’s deal carries a $897,500 salary cap hit and a $925,000 AAV.

2022-23: $750,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 GP bonus, S80,000 in the minors

2023-24: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $80,000 in the minors

2024-25: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $80,000 in the minors

The Ducks sign goaltender Calle Clang

Anaheim Ducks: The Ducks have signed goaltender Calle Clang to a three-year, entry-level contract. Clang was a 3rd round pick from the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2020 draft.

He was acquired from the Pens in the Rikard Rakell trade.

Puck Pedia: Clang’s deal carries an $878,000 salary cap hit and an AAV of $925,000.

2022-23: $750,000 salary $92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 GP bonus, $80,000 minors.

2023-24: $775,000 salary $92,500 signing bonus, $57,500 GP bonus, $80,000 minors.

2024-25: $832,500 salary $92,500 signing bonus, $80,000 minors.

The Coyotes sign Milos Kelemen

Cap Friendly: The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Milos Kelemen to a two-year entry-level deal with a cap hit of $817,500.

2022-23: $750,000 salary and a $55,000 signing bonus

2023-24: $775,000 salary and a $55,000 signing bonus

Craig Morgan: “Been waiting on this for a month. Kelemen, 22, had 9 goals and 12 points in 14 playoff games this postseason for Mladá Boleslav, which was eliminated in the Czech Extraliga semis by eventual champ Třinec. Fun fact: BK Mladá Boleslav’s sports director is Radim Vrbata.”

Barkley won’t touch the Stanley Cup