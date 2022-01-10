NHL News: Two Games Postponed, Kane Clears, Kings, Hurricanes, and In and Out of Protocol

Two more games postponed

NHL Public Relations: “The National Hockey League announced today that, due to COVID-related issues affecting the New Jersey Devils and Edmonton Oilers, tomorrow night’s Tampa Bay at New Jersey and Ottawa at Edmonton games have been postponed.

The Senators-Oilers game has been rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 15, at 8 p.m. local time (10 p.m. ET) in Edmonton. The new date for the Lightning-Devils game has yet to be determined.”

NHLPA will file a grievance

Elliotte Friedman: Evander Kane clears unconditional waivers. The NHLPA is expected to file a grievance.

Chris Johnston: Depending on the outcome of the grievance, Kane could be losing around $22.9 million in salary.

Kings extend Blake and bring on Bergevin

John Hoven: The Los Angeles Kings have extended GM Rob Blake.

LA Kings PR: The Kings have hired Marc Bergevin as a Senior Advisor to GM Rob Blake.

Hurricanes sign a college goaltender

Sara Civ: The Carolina Hurricanes have signed goaltender Jack LaFontaine to an entry-level contract.

In COVID protocol

Ryan Rishaug: The Edmonton Oilers have placed forwards Tyler Benson and Warren Foegele in COVID protocol.

New Jersey Devils: Forward Janne Kuokkanen and defenseman Damon Severson were put in COVID protocol.

New Jersey Devils: Forward Jesper Bratt and Nathan Bastian were put in COVID protocol.

Dan Rosen: New York Rangers coach Gerard Gallant has been put in COVID protocol.

Out of COVID protocol

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres forward Anders Bjork is out of COVID protocol and is practicing.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Gavin Bayreuther has been cleared from COVID protocol.

LA Kings PR: Los Angeles Kings forward Alex Turcotte is out of COVID protocol.

Montreal Canadiens: Out of COVID protocol are Laurent Dauphin, Artturi Lehkonen, Mike Hoffman, Ben Chiarot, David Savard, Chris Wideman, Jake Allen and Samuel Montembeault.

Defenseman Jeff Petry will be back in Montreal today and is scheduled to practice on Tuesday.

John Lu: Canadiens forward Tyler Toffoli is out of COVID protocol.

Dan Rosen: New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin and defenseman Patrik Nemeth are out of COVID protocol and were practicing yesterday.