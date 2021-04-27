NHL News: U.S. TV Deal, Canadiens, Avs, Shaw Retires, and Playoff Races

NHL get another U.S. TV deal

Elliotte Friedman: The NHL Board of Governors had a call yesterday to get an update on the U.S. TV deals.

Andrew Marchand: Turner’s seven-year deal with the NHL is going to be almost $1.6 billion, somewhere around $225 million per season according to sources.

Andrew Marchand: The NHL is getting $400 million a year from ESPN on its seven-year deal. ESPN gets four Stanley Cups, out of market games for ESPN Plus, and exclusivity on regular season games.

Andrew Marchand: Turner gets three Stanley Cups.

David Pagnotta: Fox and TNT were in talks with the NHL from the start. TNT re-engaged their talks with the NHL fairly recently.

John Ourand and Mark Burns of the Sports Business Journal: It will be the first time since 2005-06 that NBC won’t be carrying NHL games as they pulled out of talks with the NHL.

Sean Shapiro: The deal with Turner is done. CBS in not part of the deal. HBO Max has an element in this deal.

Canadiens recall Caufield

Elliotte Friedman: The Montreal Canadiens have used an emergency recall for Cole Caufield. They still have on recall available.

Avs close to getting some players back from the COVID list

Peter Baugh: On the Colorado Avalanche players who are coming off the COVID protocol related absence list.

Goaltender Philipp Grubauer has been doing off-ice workouts and is with the team. Forward Mikko Rantanen skated yesterday but is not with the team. Forward Joonas Donskoi is expected to start skating on Thursday.

Shaw retires

Chicago Blackhawks: Forward Andrew Shaw retires from the NHL due to concussions.

“Thank you for giving a Mutt a home.” A message from Andrew Shaw (@shawz15er). #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/XAN3L6jv27 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) April 26, 2021

Playoff Races