NHL News: Vaccinated, Hockey Canada, Injury Updates and Wilson Suspended

Some players getting vaccinated

Sportsnet: There are some NHL players who have started getting vaccinated for COVID, not through the league but through where they are playing.

“The league’s aware of some players who have got it through some circumstances, say the city that they live where it’s become available,” Johnston said. “That hasn’t reached the point where it’s systematic yet. It’s not as though a team has been able to secure a vaccine for all its staff and its players just yet, but this process of getting the league vaccinated is now underway.”

Hockey Canada holding a summer orientation camp

Sportsnet: There is has been no announcement that the NHL will be going to the 2022 Winter Olympics, but Hockey Canada is moving forward as they will be according to Chris Johnston.

“We’re still not sure 100 per cent NHL players are going, but I think it’s a good sign anyway that Hockey Canada is looking at holding an orientation for its men’s team in September.”

Amalie Benjamin: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said that defenseman Brandon Carlo was released from the hospital yesterday morning.

Charlie Roumeliotis: The Chicago Blackhawks have put forward Dylan Strome (concussion protocol) on the IR retroactive to February 19th.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Josh Anderson returned to the lineup last night.

TSN: New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin is out day-to-day with a mild groin strain. Coach David Quinn said they are hopeful it’s not a long-term issue.

David Pagnotta: The St. Louis Blues have activated forward Vladimir Tarasenko from the IR.

The Blues have put Colton Parayko on the IR with an upper-body injury.

Adam Vingan: Nashville Predators forward Matt Duchene will be out for three to five weeks.

San Jose Sharks PR: Forward Timo Meier missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury and is listed as day-to-day.

Wilson seven games suspended

The NHL has suspended Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson for seven games for boarding Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo.

Boarding Rule 41.1 – “A boarding penalty shall be imposed on any player who checks or pushes a defenseless opponent in such a manner that causes the opponent to hit or impact the boards violently or dangerously.”