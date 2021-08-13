NHL News: Vaccination Policies Coming for the Sharks, Jets and Canucks

Kevin Kurz: (thread) San Jose Sharks on COVID vaccinations:

“Sharks Sports & Entertainment (SSE) has instituted a mandatory vaccination requirement for all full and part-time employees, including arena event staff for all SAP Center events. Currently, all ticket buyers are required to self-attest to either a) being full vaccinated or b) being able to produce a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of their ticketed event. SSE continues to engage in further discussions related to potential additional safety measures at SAP Center events, in conjunction with local and state health directives.”

Winnipeg Jets: A statement from True North Sports + Entertainment on the arena vaccination policy.

“True North Sports + Entertainment would like to confirm that our entertainment venues will be selling to full capacity, and that we will require all employees, event staff, and guests to provide proof of full vaccination. The majority of our season seat holders have shared with us that having proof of COVID-19 vaccination policy for Canada Life Centre and Buront Cummings Theatre is important to them.”

: Kids aged 12 to 17 will need to be vaccinated. Kids under 12 will have to wear a mask Canada Life Center: After getting fan feedback on the matter, all will be required to wear a mask to attend games and events.

Patrick Johnston: The Vancouver Canucks are looking at requiring fans to have proof of vaccination to enter the Rogers Arena and Abbotsford Centre.

“We are in continuous dialogue with the health authorities and are fully committed to the safety of our staff, players, season ticket members and fans as we prepare to welcome everyone back to Rogers Arena Abbotsford Centre next month. While we have not made any final decisions, we are definitely exploring the possibility of requiring proof of vaccination for entry into our venues. We expect to finalize our policies in the coming weeks and will communicate with our Season Ticket Members and fans as soon as week can.”