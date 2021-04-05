NHL News: Vancouver Canucks, Dallas Stars, and Waivers

COVID protocol list

Renaud Lavoie: The NHL’s COVID protocol related absence list.

Dallas Stars – Anton Khudobin (will be coming off)

Los Angeles Kings – Brendan Lemieux and Matt Roy

Montreal Canadiens – Joel Armia

Vancouver Canucks – Travis Boyd; Jalen Chatfield; Thatcher Demko; Alex Edler; Adam Gaudette; Travis Hamonic; Jayce Hawryluk; Braden Holtby; Bo Horvat; Quinn Hughes; Zack MacEwen; Marc Michaelis; Tyler Motte; Tyler Myers; Antoine Roussel; Brandon Sutter.

Pierre LeBrun: The Canucks also have two members of their taxi squad and three coaches as positive cases.

Darren Dreger: Another Vancouver Canucks player had tested positive yesterday.

Darren Dreger: “Variant symptoms include vomiting, cramping and dehydration. Family members are getting it. Scary situation. Next 5-7 days will determine scheduling.”

NHL.com: Statement from Canucks GM Jim Benning.

“On behalf of our entire team, I want to thanks fans everywhere for their support this past week. Our players, coaches and their families are grateful fo rate messages and we all hope for a return to full health as soon as possible. Our focus continues to be on the health of everyone involved and we are thankful for the extraordinary health care and guidance we have received from our team’s medical staff, health officials and from NHL and NHLPA medical experts.”

Bowness pulled from the game

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness didn’t come out to coach the third period after receiving a positive COVID test.

Elliotte Friedman: The Stars believe that it was a false positive. Bowness, along with most of their players and staff have already been vaccinated.

Matthew DeFranks: Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin is now able to travel with the team as his test yesterday morning came back negative.

On waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The Minnesota Wild put Luke Johnson on waivers. The St. Louis Blues have put Jacob de la Rose on waivers.