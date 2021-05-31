NHL News: Vancouver Canucks, Ryan Reaves, and Injury Updates

Canucks sign Podkolzin but not Keppen

Puck Pedia: The Vancouver Canucks have signed 2019 first-round pick Vasili Podkolzin to a three-year entry-level contract with a $925,000 salary cap hit and an AAV of $1.775 million.

Podkolzin will get $832,500 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $850,000 in “A” bonuses, and $70,000 in the minors.

Iain MacIntyre: “Given cap/talent issues, it will help immensely if Vasily Podkolzin can step into third line for Canucks next season. But don’t sleep on possibility of Will Lockwood earning a spot behind him. Looked good in late-season cameo and team needs speed and tenacity.”

Rick Dhaliwal: The Canucks won’t signing 2019 fourth-round pick Ethan Keppen before the June 1st deadline. He will no longer be their property.

Reaves assessed a match penalty

Steve Conroy: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said that forward Craig Smith will test his lower-body injury today before determining his status for Game 2.

Defenseman Kevan Miller hasn’t started skating yet and will be out for Game 2.

Michael Smith: Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter missed Game 1 with an upper-body injury. Coach Rod Brind’Amour said that Niederreiter is “very, very doubtful” to return during their round two series.

Mike Chambers: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson skated yesterday but his return is not imminent according to coach Jared Bednar. Johnson has been out since January.

Bedner on Johnson: “Guys like having him around. Obviously, he’s a lot of fun and a committed teammate.”

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens forward Artturi Lehkonen practiced in a no-contact jersey yesterday.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that defenseman Erik Cernak “should be okay.” Cooper said that defenseman David Savard is day-to-day.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin was going through more tests yesterday.

Sheldon Keefe on his status for Game 7 tonight: “He hasn’t been ruled out at this point”

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights forward Tomas Nosek was not ready for Game 1 of the second round.