NHL News: Varlamov, Smith, Ovchinnikov, Rudwedel, Giordano, Hughes and Benn

Varlamov back in New York

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov remains in COVID protocol but has returned to Long Island.

Lightning claim Smith

Elliotte Friedman: The Tampa Bay Lightning have claimed Gemel Smith off waivers from the Detroit Red Wings.

Ovchinnikov’s deal with the Maple Leafs

Cap Friendly: Salary breakdown for Dmitri Ovchinnikov’s three-year entry-level deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs. It has an AAV of $835,000.

2021-22: $750,000 salary, $75,000 signing bonus and $80,000 in the minors.

2022-23: $750,000 salary, $75,000 signing bonus and $80,000 in the minors.

2023-24: $775,000 salary, $80,000 signing bonus and $80,000 in the minors.

Penguins extend Chad Ruhwedel

Chad Ruhwedel, signed to a 2x$0.8M extension by PIT, has been pretty much the ideal depth defensive defenceman for several seasons. #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/WPs3HQ6Gzx — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) February 19, 2022

Flames welcome back Mark Giordano

Fewest games to reach 120 assists

Benn fined

NHL Player Safety: Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn has been fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct.