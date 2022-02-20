NHL News: Varlamov, Smith, Ovchinnikov, Rudwedel, Giordano, Hughes and Benn

Varlamov back in New York
Andrew Gross: New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov remains in COVID protocol but has returned to Long Island.
Lightning claim Smith
Elliotte Friedman: The Tampa Bay Lightning have claimed Gemel Smith off waivers from the Detroit Red Wings.
Ovchinnikov’s deal with the Maple Leafs
Cap Friendly: Salary breakdown for Dmitri Ovchinnikov’s three-year entry-level deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs. It has an AAV of $835,000.
2021-22: $750,000 salary, $75,000 signing bonus and $80,000 in the minors.
2022-23: $750,000 salary, $75,000 signing bonus and $80,000 in the minors.
2023-24: $775,000 salary, $80,000 signing bonus and $80,000 in the minors.
Penguins extend Chad Ruhwedel
Chad Ruhwedel, signed to a 2x$0.8M extension by PIT, has been pretty much the ideal depth defensive defenceman for several seasons. #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/WPs3HQ6Gzx
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) February 19, 2022
Flames welcome back Mark Giordano
Welcome back, Gio. pic.twitter.com/OYsxb67PDv
— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 20, 2022
Fewest games to reach 120 assists
Fewest games by a defenceman to reach 120 assists in their NHL career:
159- Sergei Zubov
170- Mark Howe
171- Brian Leetch
175- Stefan Persson
176- Quinn Hughes (Thanks to a 2nd period helper tonight for the @Canucks vs the Ducks)
178- Al MacInnis
183- Denis Potvin
184- Gary Suter pic.twitter.com/XidhsfawYS
— StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) February 20, 2022
Benn fined
NHL Player Safety: Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn has been fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct.
MacKenzie Entwistle goes awkwardly into the boards. Jamie Benn adds insult to injury pic.twitter.com/aiafw4wdvW
— Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) February 19, 2022