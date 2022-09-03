NHL News: Vesey and Neal on PTOs, Gagner and Murray Sign One-Year Deals

Jimmy Vesey to the Rangers on a PTO

Cap Friendly: The New York Rangers have signed Jimmy Vesey to a PTO.

James Neal to Columbus on a PTO

Cap Friendly: The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward James Neal to a PTO.

Ryan Pike : The Edmonton Oilers are still paying Neal after buying him out.

The Jets sign Sam Gagner

Ken Wiebe: The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Sam Gagner to a one-year contract with a $750,000 salary cap hit.

Mitchell Clinton: Gagner after signing with the Jets.

“I was just looking for a good fit for myself and my family. I’ve heard great things about Winnipeg and the community, the fan support, and the team.”

Sam Gagner, signed 1x$0.75M by WPG, is a serviceable depth forward who doesn’t score a lot. #GoJetsGo pic.twitter.com/DyEuXQf4WI — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 2, 2022

The Oilers sign Ryan Murray

Puck Pedia: The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenseman Ryan Murray to a one-year, $750,000 contract.

The Oilers are now projected to be $7.56 million over the salary cap with a 22-man roster – 12 forwards, eight defense and two goaltenders.

Projected to the LTIR are Oskar Klefbom ($4.167 million) and Mike Smith ($2.2 million).

The Oilers still need to clear about $1.19 million in cap space, as well as re-signing RFA Ryan McLeod.