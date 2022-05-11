NHL News: Vezina Trophy, Avalanche, Benn Fined, Marleau Retires and Crosby’s 200 Playoff Points
Vezina Trophy finalists

Frank Seravalli: 2022 Vezina Trophy finalists are Jacob Markstrom (Calgary Flames), Juuse Saros (Nashville Predators) and Igor Shesterkin (New York Rangers).

An impressive sweep for the Avalanche

Greg Harvey: “The Colorado Avalance become the 1st team in NHL history to sweep a best-of-seven single playoff series while accumulating 20+ Goals & 175+ Shots.

They had a goal differential of 12 and scored 5+ goals in three out of the four games in the series!”

Jamie Benn fined …. again

NHL Player Safety: Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn has been fined $5,000 for tripping Calgary Flames forward Trevor Lewis.

Patrick Marleau retires

Curtis Pashelka: Jonathan Becher on Marleau: “Here’s the stat that I can’t get over — 37% of NHL players that have ever played the game of hockey have either played with Patrick or played against Patrick. That’s amazing.”


NHL Public Relations: “Game 5 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series between the Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames has been set for 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 11, in Calgary. In Canada, the game will be televised on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports. The game will be televised on ESPN in the U.S.

Crosby’s 200 playoff points

