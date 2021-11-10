NHL News: Victor Mete, San Jose Sharks, Bob Murray, and Carey Price

Mete added to COVID protocol

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators defenseman Victor Mete has been added to the NHL’s COVID protocol list.

All Sharks players in COVID protocol back skating

Kevin Kurz: San Jose Sharks Jacob Middleton and Erik Karlsson joined their other teammates who are in COVID protocol. The plan remains for all of them to rejoin the team on Friday in Denver.

Ducks put GM Murray on Administrative Leave

NHL.com: Statement from the Anaheim Ducks, who put GM and executive vice president Bob Murray on admistrative leave. There is an ongoing investigation related to the professional conduct of Murray.

“We recently became aware of accusations of improper professional conduct against Bob Murray. After internal review, we enlisted Sheppard Mullin to perform an independent investigation. Upon recommendation from their initial findings, we have decided to place Bob on administrative leave pending final results. In the interim, Vice President of Hockey Operations and Assistant General Manager Jeff Solomon will assume the role of Interim General Manager. We will have no further comment until the investigation is complete.”

Statement from Carey Price

Chris Johnston: Carey Price posted the below to his Instagram account.

“Over the last few years I have let myself get to a very dark place and I didn’t have the tools to cope with that struggle, Last month I made the decision to enter a residential treatment facility for substance use. Things had reached a point that I realized I needed to prioritize my health for both myself and for my family. Asking for help when you need it is what we encourage our kids to do. And it was what I needed to do.

“I am working through years of neglecting my own mental health which will take some time to repair; all I can do is take it day by day. With that comes some uncertainty with when I will return to play.

“I appreciate all of the overwhelming support and well wishes. I please ask that the media and our hockey community continue to respect our privacy at this time. Your support and respect of this so far has been a critical piece to my recovery.”