NHL News: Waivers, Almost on Waivers, Craig Anderson, and Injury Updates

On Waivers

Chris Johnston: The Pittsburgh Penguins placed forward Jansen Harkins on waivers. The San Jose Sharks placed defenseman Radim Simek on waivers. The Ottawa Senators placed forward Zack MacEwen on waivers.

Almost on waivers

Frank Seravalli: The San Jose Sharks told forward Kevin Labanc‘s agent that he was going to be put on waivers yesterday. He was a healthy scratch for their first three games of the season.

Frank Seravalli: The Sharks changed their mind after informing him and he made his season debut last night.

Craig Anderson to retire

Darren Dreger: On Tuesday, Craig Anderson will sign a one-day contract with the Ottawa Senators and retire from the NHL. The Sens play the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.

Buffalo Sabres: Anderson will be a hockey liaison for the Sabres this season in a mentorship role. He will “serve as a trusted voice in our locker room, providing insight, guidance, and support to the players and coaching staff.”

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield hasn’t skated since last Saturday and remains day-to-day.

TSN: The Ottawa Senators didn’t have an update on defenseman Artem Zub.

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen was on the ice with their skills coach after practice. Ristolainen remains on the IR.

Josh Getzoff: Pittsburg Penguins defenseman Kris Letang was having a lower-body injury evaluated. Forward Noel Acciari was getting an upper-body injury evaluated.

Erik Erlendsson: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos returned to the lineup last night.