NHL News: Waivers, and In and Out of COVID Protocol

On waivers
Elliotte Friedman: The Boston Bruins have placed forward Karson Kuhlman on waivers.
In COVID protocol
Ben Pope: Remaining in protocol for the Chicago Blackhawks are Seth Jones, Kirby Dach, Dylan Strome and Brett Connolly.
Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cole Sillinger has been placed in COVID protocol.
LA Kings PR: Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe was placed in COVID protocol.
Montreal Canadiens: Coach Dominique Ducharme said that forward Paul Byron will join the team at some point this week and is out of protocol.
Seattle Kraken PR: Goaltender goaltender Chris Driedger was put in COVID protocol.
Canucks PR: Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland has been placed in COVID protocol.
- Thomas Drance: Saturday morning Garland had a ‘false’ positive, a negative test before Saturday night’s game which he played in, and then a confirmed positive test on Sunday.
Capitals PR: Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson was placed in protocol.
Out of COVID protocol
Joudon LaBarber: Buffalo Sabres Peyton Krebs practiced yesterday after coming out of protocol.
Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe was removed from COVID protocol.
Montreal Canadiens: Coming out of protocol on the weekend were Paul Byron, Alex Belzile, Rafael Harvey-Pinard, and Jesse Ylönen.
Mike DeFabo: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust is out of COVID protocol and practiced yesterday.
Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko and Brayden Schenn, and defenseman Colton Parayko will be in the lineup tonight according to coach Craig Berube.
David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights forwards Nicolas Roy and Nolan Patrick, and defenseman Shea Theodore are out of protocol.
Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Carl Hagelin are activated out of COVID protocols.