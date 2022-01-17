NHL News: Waivers, and In and Out of COVID Protocol

On waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The Boston Bruins have placed forward Karson Kuhlman on waivers.

In COVID protocol

Ben Pope: Remaining in protocol for the Chicago Blackhawks are Seth Jones, Kirby Dach, Dylan Strome and Brett Connolly.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cole Sillinger has been placed in COVID protocol.

LA Kings PR: Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe was placed in COVID protocol.

Montreal Canadiens: Coach Dominique Ducharme said that forward Paul Byron will join the team at some point this week and is out of protocol.

Seattle Kraken PR: Goaltender goaltender Chris Driedger was put in COVID protocol.

Canucks PR: Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland has been placed in COVID protocol.

Thomas Drance: Saturday morning Garland had a ‘false’ positive, a negative test before Saturday night’s game which he played in, and then a confirmed positive test on Sunday.

Capitals PR: Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson was placed in protocol.

Out of COVID protocol

Joudon LaBarber: Buffalo Sabres Peyton Krebs practiced yesterday after coming out of protocol.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe was removed from COVID protocol.

Montreal Canadiens: Coming out of protocol on the weekend were Paul Byron, Alex Belzile, Rafael Harvey-Pinard, and Jesse Ylönen.

Mike DeFabo: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust is out of COVID protocol and practiced yesterday.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko and Brayden Schenn, and defenseman Colton Parayko will be in the lineup tonight according to coach Craig Berube.

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights forwards Nicolas Roy and Nolan Patrick, and defenseman Shea Theodore are out of protocol.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Carl Hagelin are activated out of COVID protocols.