NHL News: Waivers, Avalanche, Kings and Maple Leafs

Waivers

Chris Johnston: The Anaheim Ducks have put forward Derek Grant and defenseman Greg Pateryn on waivers.

Sabres PR: The Buffalo Sabres claimed defenseman Christian Wolanin off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings.

Shorthanded Avalanche

Peter Baugh: Because of injuries, COVID-19, a suspension and their salary cap position, the Colorado Avalanche only dressed 19 players last night.

Puck Pedia: The Avalanche have only $6,500 in salary cap space.

Puck Pedia: “What’s interesting about #GoAvsGo is that the current roster right now has annual cap hit of $81.51M. They can do that & project to finish yr at $81.493M because they started the year with 2 days of $1.38M Annual Cap Space, which accrued $14K of space that is now being used.”

Johnson and Lemieux in COVID protocol

Aarif Deen: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson is on the COVID protocol list and missed yesterday’s game.

John Hoven: Los Angeles Kings forward Brendan Lemieux is on the COVID protocol list.

Leafs forced to sign a backup to an ATO

Chris Johnston: The Toronto Maple Leafs were had to sign U of T goaltender Alex Bishop to an ATO (amateur tryout) yesterday as they didn’t have the salary cap space to recall a backup goaltender. Goaltender Petr Mrazek was injured on Thursday.

Chris Johnston: Now that the Leafs played one game short a player, they are now able to recall Michael Hutchinson as an emergency recall.

Puck Pedia: “Under last year’s special rules, a goalie could be recalled immediately from taxi squad even if the team had no cap space. This year reverts back to normal emergency rules: If no cap space, must play 1 game short, then can call up cap hit 850K or less & doesn’t carry cap charge”

Kristen Shilton: Bishop is in a rotation of emergency backups at ScotiaBank Arena. Bishop said that he was “a day late” back in 2020 when David Ayres made his famous emergency win.