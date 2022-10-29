NHL News: Waivers, Bear Traded, 1,000 for Baily and Rasmussen suspended

Waivers

Cap Friendly: The Minnesota Wild have placed Dakota Mermis on waivers. The Arizona Coyotes place Lukas Klok on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract.

Clearing waivers yesterday were New York Rangers Ben Harpur and Seattle Kraken Christopher Gibson.

The Hurricanes trade Ethan Bear to the Canucks

The Carolina Hurricanes have traded defenseman Ethan Bear, forward Lane Pederson and retain 18 percent ($400,000) of Bear’s $2.2 million salary to the Vancouver Canucks for a 2023 5th round pick.

Puck Pedia: After the trade, the Canucks have $177,084 in salary cap space.

Defensemen Tucker Poolman and Travis Dermott, and forward Micheal Ferland are on the LTIR.

If the Canucks were to want to activate Poolman and Dermott, they’d need to clear $3.8 million in salary.

Rachel Doerrie: “Really like this for VAN. Bear showed his tools in EDM. CAR is deep. Have to think Bear steps in quickly and is a good puck-moving guy for VAN. Won’t be surprised if he’s a solid #5 with stop-gap duty as a #4. Low risk with a decent reward.

Josh Bailey played in his 1,000th game

Kurt Dsterberg of NHL.com: New York Islanders forward Josh Bailey played in his 1,000th NHL game last night and he scored the game-winning goal.

Michael Rasmussen suspended

NHL Player Safety: Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen was suspended for two games for high-sticking Boston Bruins forward David Krejci.