NHL News: Waivers, Bennett Suspended, Senators, In and Out of COVID Protocol

Neal on waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The St. Louis Blues have put forward James Neal on waivers.

Bennett suspended

NHL Player Safety: Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett has been suspended for three games for an illegal check to the head of Montreal Canadiens forward Cedric Paquette.

Chris Johnston: Bennett will forfeit $161,890.24 for his three-game suspension.

Senators next game in jeopardy

Dean Brown: The Senators have eight players in COVID protocol and their game on Thursday could be in jeopardy.

Into COVID protocol

Alyson Lozoff: Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Getzlaf was put in NHL protocol.

New York Rangers: Forward Artemi Panarin has been placed in NHL protocol.

New York Rangers: Forward Kevin Rooney has been placed in NHL protocol.

Murray Pam: Not officially added but Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot and forward Chris Tierney could be added to protocol soon.

Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser will return to Vancouver from Anaheim today and could require five more days in quarantine.

Out of COVID protocol

Anaheim Ducks: Anaheim Ducks forward Max Comtois has been removed from COVID protocol.

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has been activated from COVID protocol.

Sam Carchidi: Philadelphia Flyers forwards Scott Laughton and Derick Brassard, and goaltender Carter Hart are out of COVID protocol.

Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Teddy Blueger is out of COVID protocol.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy were removed for COVID protocol.

Capitals PR: The Washington Capitals activate Justin Schultz, Daniel Sprong and Nick Jensen from COVID protocol.