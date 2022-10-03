NHL News: Waivers, Blue Jackets, Canucks and Maple Leafs

On waivers
Cap Friendly: Players who were placed on waivers.
- Buffalo Sabres – Malcolm Subban
- Calgary Flames – Colton Poolman, Matthew Phillips, Ben Jones, Nick DeSimone, Oscar Dansk and Clark Bishop
- Carolina Hurricanes – William Lagesson
- Dallas Stars – Riley Tufte, Marian Studenic and Alexander Petrovic
- Edmonton Oilers – Greg Mckegg
- Florida Panthers – Anthony Bitetto
- Los Angeles Kings – Frederic Allard
- Ottawa Senators – Dillon Heatherington, Jacob Lucchini and Rourke Chartier
- Philadelphia Flyers – Austin Strand, and Daniel O’Regan
- Pittsburgh Penguins – Radim Zohorna, Dustin Tokarski, Zavier Ouellet, Alex Nylander and Drake Caggiula
- Seattle Kraken – Magnus Hellberg, Carsen Twarynski, Brogan Rafferty, Andrew Poturalski, Austin Poganski, Gustav Olofsson, Max McCormick, Kole Lind, Cameron Hughes, and Jesper Froden
- St. Louis Blues – William Bitten
- Washington Capitals – Zachary Fucale, Robert Nardella, Dylan McIlrath,
- Gabriel Carlsson, Garrett Pilon, and Beck Malenstyn
Gustav Nyquist day-to-day
Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Gustav Nyquist is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. He left Saturday’s game in the second period.
Three-four weeks is accurate for Brock Boeser
Sekeres and Price: Rick Dhaliwal on Vancouver Canucks Brock Boeser’s injury timeline: “3-4 weeks is accurate…he could even push that and come back earlier, he’s working really hard.”
Jake Muzzin‘s back is progressing
David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that defenseman Jake Muzzin hasn’t had any setbacks and is getting better but he won’t play tonight.
David Alter of SI: Muzzin said that he isn’t injured, just dealing with back issues he dealt with during his career.
“It’s tough because you train all summer and then all of a sudden something happens, it’s kind of frustrating,” Muzzin said. “But I feel good and I’m getting better every day.”
Carl Dahlstrom be on the Leafs roster while he’s out for six months
Puck Pedia: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Carl Dahlstrom will be out at least six month, and he’ll be on the Leafs roster to start the season despite his two-way contract.
“As Dahlstrom is on a 2-way contract & played <50 NHL GP last year & is injured prior to opening roster, he’ll be on Season Opening IR & count against cap for a pro-rated amount. That pro-rated amount will also be eligible for LTIR.”