NHL News: Waivers, Blue Jackets, Canucks and Maple Leafs

On waivers

Cap Friendly: Players who were placed on waivers.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Gustav Nyquist is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. He left Saturday’s game in the second period.

Three-four weeks is accurate for Brock Boeser

Sekeres and Price: Rick Dhaliwal on Vancouver Canucks Brock Boeser’s injury timeline: “3-4 weeks is accurate…he could even push that and come back earlier, he’s working really hard.”

Jake Muzzin‘s back is progressing

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that defenseman Jake Muzzin hasn’t had any setbacks and is getting better but he won’t play tonight.

David Alter of SI: Muzzin said that he isn’t injured, just dealing with back issues he dealt with during his career.

“It’s tough because you train all summer and then all of a sudden something happens, it’s kind of frustrating,” Muzzin said. “But I feel good and I’m getting better every day.”

Carl Dahlstrom be on the Leafs roster while he’s out for six months

Puck Pedia: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Carl Dahlstrom will be out at least six month, and he’ll be on the Leafs roster to start the season despite his two-way contract.

“As Dahlstrom is on a 2-way contract & played <50 NHL GP last year & is injured prior to opening roster, he’ll be on Season Opening IR & count against cap for a pro-rated amount. That pro-rated amount will also be eligible for LTIR.”