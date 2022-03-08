NHL News: Waivers, Blue Jackets, NHL Cuts off KHL, Stanley Cup Playoff logo and a Canucks Pride Logo

Two put on waivers

Chris Johnston: The Detroit Red Wings placed defenseman Danny DeKeyser on waivers. The Tampa Bay Lightning placed defenseman Andrej Sustr on waivers.

Helene St. James: DeKeyser is a Red Wings alternate captain. They put him on waivers to clear a roster spot for forward Jakub Vrana.

Danny Dekeyser is on waivers for DET. I hope he is enjoying a nice 32nd birthday with his family and enjoying the $5 million he’s made this season. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/aNfAc2qOpq — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 7, 2022

Blue Jackets sign a defenseman

Puck Pedia: The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed 26-year old right-handed defenseman Billy Sweazy to a two-year contract.

2022-23: $750,000 in the NHL and $100,000 in the minors.

2023-24: $775,000 in the NHL and $135,000 in the minors.

NHL to cut off communication with the KHL

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Russia’s attack on Ukraine has led to the NHL to suspend their Memorandum of Understanding and severing communication. The NHL sent a memo to teams to stop directly or indirectly contacting the KHL and their teams, and player agents.

NHL teams are able to sign any KHL players who are free agents. They can also talk with their Russian players and prospects and to the agents who are North American based.

New Stanley Cup Playoff logo

Vancouver Canucks Pride jersey

Inspired by @flyerswitch‘s queer experience and the beautiful landscape of British Columbia, dive into the details of the #Canucks 2022 Pride jersey. pic.twitter.com/QIvAwfmFsB — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 8, 2022