NHL News: Waivers, Canadiens, Leafs, Senators, Islanders, Kraken, Predators, and Capitals

Sabres claim Jonsson-Fjallby

Elliotte Friedman: The Buffalo Sabres claimed Axel Jonsson-Fjallby from the Washington Capitals.

John Vogl: “Axel Jonsson-Fjallby is a 23-year-old winger from Sweden. He played 31 games in Hershey last year, recording 10 goals and 15 points. The fourth-year pro has yet to appear in an NHL game. He has a two-year contract that pays $750,000 per season.”

On waivers

Puck Pedia: Players who were put on aivers.

Arizona Coyotes – Michael Carcone.

Colorado Avalanche – Jordan Gross.

Columbus Blue Jackets – Tyler Sikura, Brendan Gaunce, Jean-Francois Berube, and Gavin Bayreuther.

Dallas Stars – Nicholas Caamano.

Nashville Predators – Matt Luff, Cole Smith, Rem Pitlick, Matt Tennyson and Frederic Allard.

Seattle Kraken – Alexander True and Carsen Twarynski.

Vancouver Canucks – John Stevens, Devante Stephens, Spencer Martin and Sheldon Rempal.

Washington Capitals – Pheonix Copley.

Winnipeg Jets – Austin Poganski, Luke Johnson and Michael Eyssimont.

Price may not be ready for Game 1

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme on Carey Price: “The more we go along, we’re starting to have less confidence he’ll be ready for Game 1. If he’s not, it won’t be long after that.”

Matthews hopes he’s ready for Game 1

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews said his wrist is getting better and is progressing daily: “Still kind of planning and hoping for that first game (of the season)”.

Three Golden Knights day-to-day

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said that Shea Theodore, Nicolas Roy and Brett Howden are all listed as day-to-day.

White injured

Sens Communication: Ottawa Senators forward Colin White left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Elliotte Friedman: Senators coach DJ Smith said that White will have an MRI today. It’s looking like he’ll miss some time.

Varlamov still out

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz said that goaltender Semyon Varlamov remains day-to-day with soreness.

Gourde progressing

Ryan S. Clark: Seattle Kraken forward Yanni Gourde said that he’s progressing but wouldn’t say when he’ll be able to return. He’s still not taking full contact.

The Predators will be without an Assitant coach of a while

Nashville Predators: Assistant coach Todd Richards had a heart attack on Friday and will be away from the team for a while. He’s been released from hospital and is at home resting.

Capitals sign their 2021 second-round pick

Tarik El-Bashier: The Washington Capitals have signed 2021 second-round pick, 55th overall, Vincent Iorio to a three-year entry-level contact. He’ll have an AAV of $875,833.