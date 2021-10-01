NHL News: Waivers, Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Red Wings and Kings

Players on waivers

Elliotte Friedman: Players put on waivers:

Arizona Coyotes – Cam Dineen, Hudson Fasching, Dysin Mayo and Blake Speers.

Boston Bruins – Cal Booth

Columbus Blue Jackets – Cam Johnson and Zac Rinaldo

Calgary Flames – Luke Philp and Colton Poolman

Colorado Avalanche – Hunter Miska

Minnesota Wild – Will Bitten, Joseph Cramarossa and Dominic Turgeon

Montreal Canadiens – Louis Belpedio and Xavier Ouellet

New York Rangers – Anthony Bitetto, Jonny Brodzinski, Timothy Gettinger, Anthony Greco, Keith Kinkaid and Ty Ronning

Canadiens going full capacity

Renaud Lavoie: The Montreal Canadiens announced that they will go maximum capacity for home games – 21,105.

Leafs extend Keefe and Keefe on Matthews wrist

David Alter: Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe on Auston Matthews’ wrist: “The fact that he’s been on the ice every day and hasn’t had a setback is a positive step.”

Pierre LeBrun: The Toronto Maple Leafs have agreed on a two-year extension for head coach Sheldon Keefe according to sources. He was in the final year of his contract.

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on Insider Trading:

“I’m sure a lot of people are saying why sign this guy to an extension now after they’ve lost out in the opening round of the playoffs two years straight. On the flip side, this is his first full 82-game season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. They believe in him, but it’s a prove-me contract still at two years, not a five-year extension.”

Vrana out four months

NHL.com: Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana will be out for at least four months as he’ll require shoulder surgery.

Vrana was injured 10 minutes into his first on-ice day of training camp.

Kings sign a 2020 draft pick

Cap Friendly: Los Angeles Kings have signed 2020 5th round draft pick, 128th overall Martin Chromiak to a three-year entry-level deal. The deal will carry a $838,333 salary cap hit.

2021-22: $750,000 salary and a $80,000 signing bonus

2022-23: $750,000 salary and a $80,000 signing bonus

2023-24: $775,000 salary and a $80,000 signing bonus.