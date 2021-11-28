NHL News: Waivers, Canadiens, Panarin and Svechnikov Fined, and the Islanders

Waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The Ottawa Senators claimed forward Adam Gaudette from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Elliotte Friedman: The Ottawa Senators put goaltender Matt Murray on waivers.

PuckPedia: Murray is in the second year of his four year deal at a $6.25 million salary cap hit. If he’s bought out at the end of the season it would save them $5 million in cash. He’d carry cap hit of:

2022-23: $1.75 million

2023-24: $750,000

2024-25: $2.5 million

2025-26: $2.5 million

Mellanby resigns

Pierre LeBrun: Montreal Canadiens assistant manager Scott Mellanby was in talks with owner Geoff Molson about the GM position and then possibly the president of hockey operations. Molson then told Mellanby he was out of the running. Mellanby then resigned.

Pierre LeBrun: Molson was granted permission to speak with Jeff Gorton, likely for the president of hockey operations. Wonder how long Marc Bergevin will be kept around for “in a lame duck situation.”

Panarin and Svechnikov fined

NHL Player Safety: New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin was fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: “Talking to Artemi Panarin now, who confirmed that Marchand brought up the Russia stuff and crossed the line. He said trash talking is fine, but this was more of a personal attack. “I don’t like that guy,” he added with a smile.”

NHL Player Safety: Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov was fined $5,000 for kneeing Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton.

Islanders games postponed

NHL Public Relations: Statement from the NHL on postponing New York Islanders games through November 30th.

“The National Hockey League announced today that as a result of an additional New York Islanders Player entering COVID protocol this morning, and up to eight Players potentially unavailable to play due to COVID Protocol, as well as the possibility of additional cases due to spread, the team’s games will be postponed at least through Tuesday, Nov. 30. The decision was made by the League in consultation with the NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups.

The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the Islander’ regular season schedule.

The Islanders organization has followed, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state and national agencies.”