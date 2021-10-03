NHL News: Waivers, Canadiens, Penguins, Canucks and Capitals

On waivers

Puck Pedia: Players who were put on waivers.

Carolina Hurricanes – Maxim Letunov, Sam Miletic, Andrew Poturalski, Cavan Fitzgerald.

Los Angeles Kings – Garret Sparks, Jacob Moverare, Brayden Burke, Thomas Tynan, Martin Frk, and Kale Clague.

Montreal Canadiens – Lukas Vejdemo.

New York Rangers – Mason Geertsen.

Seattle Kraken – Gustav Olofsson, Cale Fleury, Connor Carrick and Antoine Bibeau.

St. Louis Blues – Matthew Peca, Nolan Stevens and Tanner Kaspick.

Tampa Bay Lightning – Otto Somppi, Maxime Lagace and Daniel Walcott.

Washington Capitals – Dylan BcIlrath, Lucas Johansen, and Shane Gersich.

Canadiens claim a goaltender

Chris Johnston: The Montreal Canadiens have claimed goaltender Samuel Montembeault off waivers from the Florida Panthers.

Price to take the ice tomorrow

John Lu: Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said that goaltender Carey Price is expected to be on the ice Monday to start skating and to take some shots. Ducharme added that it’s too early to say if he’ll be ready to start the season.

Niku is out with a concussion

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Sami Niku is out with a concussion.

On Crosby

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan on Sidney Crosby: “Sid is progressing with both his on-ice and off-ice rehab. He’s been on the ice a lot with Ty Hennes. We’re really encouraged with the progress he’s made. He’s in really good shape from all the skating he’s doing. We’re looking forward to next steps.”

Boeser out a week

Brendan Batchelor: Vancouver Canucks coach Travis Green said that forward Brock Boeser is out for at least a week.

Backstrom not skating yet

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom said there is “no timetable” on when he’ll be able to return from his hip injury.

He is listed as week-to-week and hasn’t started skating yet.