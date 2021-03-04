NHL News: Waivers, Coyotes, Canadiens, Blue Jackets, Kruger, Niederreiter, and Vaccine Rollouts

Waivers

Pierre LeBrun: Going on waivers yesterday were Dominik Simon (Calgary Flames), Valtteri Filppula (Detroit Red Wings) and Mason Geertsen (New York Rangers).

Flames forward Derek Ryan cleared waivers.

Pat Steinberg: The Flames are not able to move Ryan back and forth between their active roster and the taxi squad.

Coyle in protocol

Boston Bruins: Forward Charlie Coyle missed last night’s game as he’s now on the NHL’s COVID protocol absence related list.

Not more hockey operations changes for Canadiens

Arpon Basu: Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin said that Sean Burke was already under contract, and they have slightly modified it to take into account his new role with the Canadiens. His contract is still up at the end of June.

Renaud Lavoie: Canadiens GM Bergevin said they are done for the season for making changes to their hockey operations department.

Columbus to increase capacity

Aaron Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets will now be able to allow 25 percent capacity for their next home game – March 9th against the Florida Panthers.

That puts it at about 4,536 fans allowed.

Krueger not worried about his job

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres coach Ralph Krueger on Sunday when asked if he is concerned about his job security.

“Absolutely not.”

Niederreiter fined

NHL.com: Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter was fined $5,000 for his goaltender interference with Nashville Predators Juuse Saros.

NHL paying attention to vaccine rollouts

Frank Seravalli of TSN: The NHL is paying attention to the vaccine rollout in both the U.S. and in Canada. The NHL is hoping for maximum capacity in arenas next season, but the vaccine rollout is slow in Canada.

“The progression of the vaccine rollout both in the United States and in Canada is going to be an important factor in what next season looks like, both competitively and economically,” NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly wrote in an email to TSN on Wednesday.

Canada’s delay could have an impact on revenue, division alignment, travel and possible trades.

“As much as we would like to know more, the fact remains that the landscape continues to evolve and it’s still premature to be making any meaningful predictions for what next season will look like,” Daly wrote. “Certainly, we remain optimistic that our current trajectory toward a more normal business environment will continue and its pace will increase.”

U.S. president Joe Biden said on Tuesday that they plan to have every adult vaccinated “by the end of May.” The Canadian government has said they plan to have everyone vaccintated by the end of September.