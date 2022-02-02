NHL News: Waivers, DAL-TB Trade, COVID Protocol, Anton Lundell, and OT Goals by a Defenseman

On waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The Edmonton Oilers have placed defenseman Slater Koekkoek on waivers.

Stars and Lightning make a minor trade

Dallas Stars: The Stars have acquired forward Alexey Lipanov from the Tampa Bay Lightning for forward Tye Felhebar.

In COVID protocol

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that Chad Ruhwedel missed last night’s game as he was placed in COVID protocol.

Bob Condor: Seattle Kraken defenseman Will Borgen is in COVID protocol.

Out of COVID protocol

Michael Russo: Minneota Wild Jon Merrill and Nico Sturm are out of COVID protocol and were practicing yesterday.

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators forward Eeli Tolvanen is out of COVID protocol.

Ben Kuzma: Vancouver Canucks forward Tanner Pearson has been removed from COVID protocol.

Lundell rookie of the month

Anton Lundell (@FlaPanthers), who topped all rookies with 14 assists and 17 points (3-14—17 in 15 GP), has been named “Rookie of the Month” for January. #NHLStats: https://t.co/4CgL8GSZ0x pic.twitter.com/WJ1xLsxIxa — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 1, 2022

