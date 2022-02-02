NHL News: Waivers, DAL-TB Trade, COVID Protocol, Anton Lundell, and OT Goals by a Defenseman

On waivers
Elliotte Friedman: The Edmonton Oilers have placed defenseman Slater Koekkoek on waivers.
Stars and Lightning make a minor trade
Dallas Stars: The Stars have acquired forward Alexey Lipanov from the Tampa Bay Lightning for forward Tye Felhebar.
In COVID protocol
Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that Chad Ruhwedel missed last night’s game as he was placed in COVID protocol.
Bob Condor: Seattle Kraken defenseman Will Borgen is in COVID protocol.
Out of COVID protocol
Michael Russo: Minneota Wild Jon Merrill and Nico Sturm are out of COVID protocol and were practicing yesterday.
Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators forward Eeli Tolvanen is out of COVID protocol.
Ben Kuzma: Vancouver Canucks forward Tanner Pearson has been removed from COVID protocol.
Lundell rookie of the month
Anton Lundell (@FlaPanthers), who topped all rookies with 14 assists and 17 points (3-14—17 in 15 GP), has been named “Rookie of the Month” for January. #NHLStats: https://t.co/4CgL8GSZ0x pic.twitter.com/WJ1xLsxIxa
OT goals by a defenseman
Victor Hedman (8) trails only Martin St. Louis (10) and Steven Stamkos (10) for the most overtime goals in @TBLightning history.#NHLStats: https://t.co/eHZV2zqIER pic.twitter.com/8Q8q4XcToA
