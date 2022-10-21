NHL News: Waivers, Dan Vladar Extended, Mattias Janmark, and Retro Jerseys

Claimed off waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The Colorado Avalanche have claimed Dryden Hunt off waivers from the New York Rangers.

Millie Walker: Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant on Dryden Hunt being claimed off waivers

“That’s part of the business and the game. Obviously, there wasn’t a roster spot at the time and Colorado’s had some injuries and they called him up. Good for Huntsy, he’s going to stay in the NHL and get an opportunity there. We’re going to miss him. I liked him, he did a good job for us over the last year. Good, solid kid.”

On waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The Seattle Kraken put defenseman Michal Kempny on waivers.

Cap Friendly: Kempny is on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract.

The Flames extend Dan Vladar

Frank Seravalli: The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year contract extension with an AAV of $2.2 million.

Ryan Pike: “With Dan Vladar’s signing, the #Flames have 17 NHL regulars signed for 2023-24 worth $80.95 million of cap space. This feels very much like a “we think the cap is going up $4 million next season” signing to me.”

Mattias Janmark waiting for his work permit

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers forward Mattias Janmark is still waiting for his U.S. work permit.

NHL Retro Jerseys released