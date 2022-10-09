NHL News: Waivers, Flames, Ducks, Blue Jackets, Capitals and Canucks

Claimed off waivers

Chris Johnston: The Montreal Canadiens have claimed defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets.

Players on waivers

Puck Pedia: Players who were put on waivers.

Buffalo Sabres – Kale Clague, Chase Priskie and Jeremy David

Calgary Flames – Juuso Valimaki, Dennis Gilbert and Radim Zahorna

Colorado Avalanche – Shane Bowers and Martin Kaut

Detroit Red Wings – Auston Czarnik, Matt Luff and Steven Kampfer

Edmonton Oilers – Brad Malone

Pittsburgh Penguins – Mark Friedman

Seattle Kraken – Alex True and Joel Daccord

Toronto Maple Leafs – Joey Anderson and Mac Hollowell

Vancouver Canucks – Christian Wolanin and Shelden Dries

Flames coach gets an extension

Wes Gilbertson: The Calgary Flames have signed Darryl Sutter to a multi-year extension:

John Gibson has an upper-body injury

Anaheim Ducks: Goaltender John Gibson left last night’s game with an upper-body injury: “I felt really obligated to Brad. When I came here, I promised we would get this straightened back out again. It’s not just a straighten-out one-year thing. It’s the long haul.”

Joonas Korpisalo getting closer

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo is practicing and rehabbing from his hip surgery. He appears to be getting closer to getting into game action.

Jeff Svobody: Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said that Elvis Merzlikins and Daniil Tarasov will likely start the season as their goaltenders while Korpisalo continues to rehab.

Will T.J. Oshie and Dmitry Orlov be ready for their opener?

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals coach Peter Laviolette on if T.J. Oshie and Dmitry Orlov will be ready for their season opener on Wednesday: “Yeah, it’s still day-to-day but they’re out here. We got a game and practice tomorrow and then one more practice before that so we’ll see where everything’s at, see how they’re feeling and then make decisions.”

Travis Dermott has a concussion

Patrick Johnston: Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin confirmed that defenseman Travis Dermott has a concussion.