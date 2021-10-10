NHL News: Waivers, Goalie Cap Hits, James Neal and Frederik Gauthier

NHL waivers
Chris Johnston: Players who were put on waivers.
Boston Bruins – John Moore and Chris Wagner.
Calgary Flames – Byron Froese and Justin Kirkland.
Detroit Red Wings – Calvin Pickard.
New York Islanders – Thomas Hickey and Richard Panik.
Pittsburgh Penguins – Anthony Angello.
San Jose Sharks – Dylan Gambrell.
St. Louis Blues – Logan Brown and Mackenzie MacEachern.
Toronto Maple Leafs – Alex Biega and Kurtis Gabriel.
Washington Capitals – Michael Kempny.
Puck Pedia: If Panik clears waivers, he will carry a $250,000 salary cap hit for the Islanders if he is assigned to the AHL.
Lowest goalie tandem cap hits
Cap Friendly Depth Charts: The lowest projected salary cap average for projected opening day goalie tandems.
Buffalo Sabres – $737,500
Arizona Coyotes – $796,250
Washington Capitals – $1,358,334
* Montreal Canadiens – $1,812,50
Colorado Avalanche – $2,125,000
* The Canadiens number obviously doesn’t include Carey Price who will miss the start of the season.
The Blues sign James Neal
David Pagnotta: The St. Louis Blues have signed forward James Neal to a one-year contract worth $750,000. He had be at their training camp on a PTO.
The Devils sign Frederik Gauthier
Cap Friendly: The New Jersey Devils have signed forward Frederik Gauthier to a one-year, two-way contract.
He’ll get $800,000 in the NHL, $175,000 in the minor and $200,000 guaranteed.