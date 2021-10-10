NHL News: Waivers, Goalie Cap Hits, James Neal and Frederik Gauthier

NHL waivers

Chris Johnston: Players who were put on waivers.

Boston Bruins – John Moore and Chris Wagner.

Calgary Flames – Byron Froese and Justin Kirkland.

Detroit Red Wings – Calvin Pickard.

New York Islanders – Thomas Hickey and Richard Panik.

Pittsburgh Penguins – Anthony Angello.

San Jose Sharks – Dylan Gambrell.

St. Louis Blues – Logan Brown and Mackenzie MacEachern.

Toronto Maple Leafs – Alex Biega and Kurtis Gabriel.

Washington Capitals – Michael Kempny.

Puck Pedia: If Panik clears waivers, he will carry a $250,000 salary cap hit for the Islanders if he is assigned to the AHL.

Lowest goalie tandem cap hits

Cap Friendly Depth Charts: The lowest projected salary cap average for projected opening day goalie tandems.

Buffalo Sabres – $737,500

Arizona Coyotes – $796,250

Washington Capitals – $1,358,334

* Montreal Canadiens – $1,812,50

Colorado Avalanche – $2,125,000

* The Canadiens number obviously doesn’t include Carey Price who will miss the start of the season.

The Blues sign James Neal

David Pagnotta: The St. Louis Blues have signed forward James Neal to a one-year contract worth $750,000. He had be at their training camp on a PTO.

The Devils sign Frederik Gauthier

Cap Friendly: The New Jersey Devils have signed forward Frederik Gauthier to a one-year, two-way contract.

He’ll get $800,000 in the NHL, $175,000 in the minor and $200,000 guaranteed.