NHL News: Waivers, Goalie Cap Hits, James Neal and Frederik Gauthier
NHL waivers

Chris Johnston: Players who were put on waivers.

Boston BruinsJohn Moore and Chris Wagner.
Calgary FlamesByron Froese and Justin Kirkland.
Detroit Red WingsCalvin Pickard.
New York IslandersThomas Hickey and Richard Panik.
Pittsburgh PenguinsAnthony Angello.
San Jose SharksDylan Gambrell.
St. Louis BluesLogan Brown and Mackenzie MacEachern.
Toronto Maple LeafsAlex Biega and Kurtis Gabriel.
Washington Capitals – Michael Kempny.

Puck Pedia: If Panik clears waivers, he will carry a $250,000 salary cap hit for the Islanders if he is assigned to the AHL.

Lowest goalie tandem cap hits

Cap Friendly Depth Charts: The lowest projected salary cap average for projected opening day goalie tandems.

Buffalo Sabres – $737,500
Arizona Coyotes – $796,250
Washington Capitals – $1,358,334
* Montreal Canadiens – $1,812,50
Colorado Avalanche – $2,125,000

* The Canadiens number obviously doesn’t include Carey Price who will miss the start of the season.

The Blues sign James Neal

David Pagnotta: The St. Louis Blues have signed forward James Neal to a one-year contract worth $750,000. He had be at their training camp on a PTO.

The Devils sign Frederik Gauthier

Cap Friendly: The New Jersey Devils have signed forward Frederik Gauthier to a one-year, two-way contract.

He’ll get $800,000 in the NHL, $175,000 in the minor and $200,000 guaranteed.

 