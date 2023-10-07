NHL News: Waivers, Hurricanes, Red Wings, Avs, and Injury Updates

Players on waivers

Cap Friendly: Players who were put on waivers.

Carolina Hurricanes – Caleb Jones.

Columbus Blue Jackets – Marcus Bjork, Jake Christiansen, Josh Dunne, Brendan Gaunce, Carson Meyer, and Billy Sweezey.

Dallas Stars – Alex Petrovic.

Detroit Red Wings – John Lethemon, Nolan Stevens, Taro Hirose, Tim Gettinger, Brogan Rafferty, Wyatt Newpower, Jared McIsaac, and Austin Czarnik.

Florida Panthers – Grigori Denisenko, Matt Kiersted, William Lockwood, and Alexander True.

New York Islanders – Ken Appleby, Dennis Cholowski, Arnaud Durandeau, Grant Hutton, Otto Koivula, Karson Kuhlman, Paul LaDue, Brian Pinho, Robin Salo, and Jakub Skarek.

New York Rangers – Ben Harpur, and Jonny Brodzinski.

Philadelphia Flyers – Wade Allison.

San Jose Sharks – Jacob Peterson, Oskar Lindblom, and Ryan Carpenter.

Washington Capitals – Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Alex Limoges, Michael Sgarbossa, Joe Snively, Dylan McIlrath, and Hunter Shepard

Zach Aston-Reese was released from his PTO

Frank Seravalli: The Carolina Hurricanes released forward Zach Aston-Reese from his PTO.

Michael Hutchinson was released from his PTO

Chris Johnston: The Detroit Red Wings released goaltender Michael Hutchinson from his PTO.

The Avs sign Saige Weinstein

Colorado Avalanche: The Colorado Avalanche have signed undrafted defenseman Saige Weinstein to a three-year entry-level contract.

Derek Lee: Anaheim Ducks forward Leo Carlsson needed help getting off the ice during practice. He wasn’t able to put any pressure on his right skate.

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres forward Matt Savoie was on the ice for their optional morning skate.

Cory Lavalette: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said the forward Andrei Svechnikov is “so close” to returning. He’ll be reevaluated on Monday and is “right around the corner” according to Brind’Amour.

Daniel Nugent-Hopkins: Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan McLeod and defenseman Mattias Ekholm were both on the ice again yesterday but didn’t play last night.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon is going to miss some time. It doesn’t look like it’s going to be long-term, so that likely means no LTIR and it would be less than 10 games/24 days.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks forward Logan Couture skated for the first time in a while. Hard to see Couture ready for their regular season opener next week.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman John Klingberg, who has been out since September 27th with an upper-body injury, was on the ice for practice yesterday.

Mark Masters: Maple Leafs forward Dylan Gambrell was back on the ice yesterday. He suffered a concussion on September 26th.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that Ilya Samsonov was “fine” after leaving practice early.

Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Ville Heinola will be out eight to 12 weeks with a fractured left ankle. Surgery could still end up being an option. Heinola will return to Finland while his ankle heals.

“No sense of him sitting around here for that long of time so that first couple of weeks is better being surrounded by his family and when we need him to come back when it’s close to start working out then we’ll bring him back,” Bowness said. “For now, go be with your family.”