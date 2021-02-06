NHL News: Waivers, Injury Updates, and the COVID Protocol List

Two on waivers

Pierre LeBrun: The Edmonton Oilers put Troy Grosenick on waivers. The Winnipeg Jets have put Dominic Toninato on waivers.

Anaheim Ducks: Forward Ryan Getzlaf is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

TSN: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Alexander Romanov took a puck to the face in practice yesterday.

Head coach Claude Julien said that Romanov will play today. He needed a few stitches and didn’t suffer any fractures.

Nashville Predators: Forward Ryan Johansen missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury and is listed as day-to-day.

Philadelphia Flyers: Goaltender Carter Hart is listed as day-to-day with back spasms.

Defenseman Philippe Myers missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan on defenseman Kris Letang and Mike Matheson, and forward Zach Aston-Reese: “To this point, all these guys will be making the road trip.” Said they’ll have to talk with the medical and training staff, “but I would anticipate some game-time decisions.”

Seth Rorabaugh: Penguins defenseman John Marino came off the COVID protocol list.

Kristen Shilton: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that defenseman Travis Dermott won’t play Saturday night against the Canucks and that Mikko Lehtonen will replace him over Rasmus Sandin: “Right now, it’s Mikko’s time.”

NHL’s COVID Protocol Absence list

TSN: Buffalo Sabres – Taylor Hall, Jake McCabe, Brandon Montour, Tobias Rieder and Rasmus Ristolainen

Chicago Blackhawks – Adam Boqvist, Ryan Carpenter and Lucas Wallmark

Colorado Avalanche – Tyson Jost and Gariel Landeskog

Dallas Stars – Andrej Sekera

Los Angeles Kings – Andreas Athanasiou and Blake Lizotte

Minnesota Wild – Nick Bjugstad, Nick Bonino, Joel Eriksson Ek, Marcus Foligno, Marcus Johansson, Jared Spurgeon and Nico Sturm.

New Jersey Devils – Nate Bastian, Jesper Bratt, Connor Carrick, Nikita Gusev, Jack Hughes, Andreas Johnsson, Dmitry Kulikov, Janne Kuokkanen, Michael McLeod, Kyle Palmieri, Damon Severson, Yegor Sharangovich, Ty Smith, Matt Tennyson, Sami Vatanen, Pavel Zacha and Travis Zajac

Vegas Golden Knights – Alex Pietrangelo

Washington Capitals – Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov

Winnipeg Jets – Pierre-Luc Dubois