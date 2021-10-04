NHL News: Waivers, Josh Archibald, Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson and Jake Evans

Devils claimed Geertsen

Elliotte Friedman: The New Jersey Devils claimed Mason Geertsen off waivers from the New Jersey Devils.

On waivers

Puck Pedia: Players who were put on waivers yesterday.

Anaheim Ducks – Brogan Rafferty, Daniel O’Regan, Vinni Lettieri, Brendan Guhle, Kodie Curran and Trevor Carrick,

Boston Bruins – Zachary Senyshyn

Calgary Flames – Matthew Phillips, Andy Welinski, Kevin Gravel, and Nick Desimone.

Carolina Hurricanes – Joshua Jacobs and Jalen Chatfield.

Edmonton Oilers – Cooper Marody and Seth Griffith.

Montreal Canadiens – Michael McNiven, Laurent Dauphin, Jean-Sebastien Dea and Brandon Baddock.

Nashville Predators – Anthony Richard.

New Jersey Devils – Robbie Russo and Brian Flynn.

New York Rangers – Greg McKegg.

St. Louis Blues – Tommy Cross.

Tampa Bay Lightning – Darren Raddysh, Charles Hudon, Gabriel Dumont and Sean Day.

Washington Capitals – Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Archibald out with myocarditis

Mark Spector: Edmonton Oilers forward Josh Archibald will be out indefinitely. During the offseason, he got COVID and now has the heart condition myocarditis.

The Oilers will be putting him on the LTIR.

Gene Principe: Oilers coach Dave Tippett on Archibald: “Here’s where we are with Arch (Josh Archibald). He’s had a lot of tests. Back half of quarantine he wasn’t feeling right after skating. Tests showed he had Covid. He tested for the antibodies. He’s got myocarditis and is out indefinitely.”

Puck Pedia: WIth Archibald LTIR eligible, the Oilers can submit a 23-man roster to start the season that has Oscar Klefbom on the LTIR and Alex Stalock and Archibald on the IR. They would be $4.1 million over the cap.

They could then move Stalock and Archibald on the LTIR and be eligible to be over the cap by $6.385 million.

Hughes and Pettersson contract breakdown

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown of Quinn Hughes six-year deal with a $7.85 million salary cap hit.

2021-22: $4 million salary

2022-23: $6.5 million salary

2023-24: $8.6 million salary

2024-25: $9.5 million salary

2025-26: $10.25 million salary

2026-27: $8.25 million salary (does not have no-trade)

Puck Pedia: “Compensation is lowest in Yr 1 (highest escrow 18%).

Highest in Years 3-5 (lowest escrow 6%).

Lower in Year 6 (possible lockout year), but does not have signing bonus that year as lockout protection.”

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown of Elias Pettersson’s three-year deal with a $7.35 million salary cap hit.

2021-22: $3 million salary and a $1 million signing bonus

2022-23: $7.8 million salary

2023-24: $10.25 million salary

Rick Dhaliwal: Hughes and Pettersson’s agent Pat Brisson: “It sure been an interesting process trying to get things to conclusion But we do understand the complexities of getting these deals done at times. We are extremely happy with the end results for Quinn and Elias.”

The Canadiens extend Evans

Arpon Basu: The Montreal Canadiens have extended forward Jake Evans to a three-year contract with a $1.7 million salary cap hit.