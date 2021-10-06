NHL News: Waivers, Kane, Senators, Leafs, Ducks, Coyotes and Stars

The Wild claim Pitlick

Puck Pedia: The Minnesota Wild have claimed forward Rem Pitlick off waivers from the Nashville Predators.

On Waivers

Puck Pedia: Players who were put on waivers.

Anaheim Ducks – Charles Robinson

Arizona Coyotes – Bokondji Imama

Boston Bruins – Tyler Lewington, Cameron Hughes and Joona Koppanen.

Buffalo Sabres – Ethan Prow, Sean Malone, and Ryan MacInnis.

Chicago Blackhawks – Brett Connolly

New Jersey Devils – Joseph Gambardella.

Toronto Maple Leafs – Michael Hutchinson

Washington Capitals – Michael Vecchione, Brian Pinho and Michael Sgarbossa.

Did Kane use a fake vaccination card?

A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports: San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane is under investigation for submitting a fake vaccination card according to sources.

The NHL’s punishment for violating their protocol isn’t laid out, but it can “result in significant Club and individual sanctions, including potential forfeiture of games, fines and reimbursements of expenses, loss of draft choices, and/or ineligibility for participation in training activities.”

U.S. Federal law says using fake vaccination cards can lead to up to five years in jail, and a $750,000 fine or six months in jail in Canada.

Kevin Kurz: Had heard talk about Perez’s report in the past few days and can confirm the report now.

Senators and Leafs hoping for a capacity boost

TSN: Darren Dreger said that Ottawa Senators and the Toronto Maple Leafs are still waiting to hear from the provincial government if they can exceed 50 percent capacity for home games.

“But to date, that call hasn’t come, and the reality is it’s an ongoing situation where the health authorities remain, as they should be, in control of the process. Now most are hopeful and remain patient from the Senators and Maple Leaf side. Some are getting frustrated though, especially the fan bases including the season-ticket holders.”

Hutton on PTO with the Ducks

Cap Friendly: The Anaheim Duck have signed defenseman Ben Hutton to a PTO.

Gusev released

Elliotte Friedman: The Toronto Maple Leafs have released Nikita Gusev from his PTO.

Leafs sign Ho-Sang to an AHL deal

Chris Johnston: Josh Ho-Sang was at the Maple Leafs camp on a PTO and signed an AHL deal.

Chris Johnston: If the Maple Leafs want to recall him during the season he’ll need to sign an NHL deal. By signing the AHL deal he doesn’t need to clear waivers and can report directly to the AHL.

Coyotes sign Galchenyuk

Darren Dreger: The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Alex Galchenyuk to a one-year deal worth $750,000.

Craig Morgan: “As we have noted multiple times, no chance Galchenyuk (or agent Pat Brisson) agrees to a PTO here (while turning down an offer from Toronto) without some assurance that he would have an opportunity. Per Darren’s report, he now has that opportunity.”

Stars sign their 2021 second-round pick

Puck Pedia: The Dallas Stars have signed 2021 second-round pick, 48th overall, Artyom Grushnikov to a three-year entry-level contract. He’ll carry a $859,000 salary cap hit and a $925,000 AAV.

Yr 1/2: $750,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 GP bonus, and $80,000 in the minors.

Yr 3: $800,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $32,500 GP bonus, and $80,000 in the minors.