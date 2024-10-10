NHL News: Waivers, Kraken, Senators and Injury Updates

Waivers

Chris Johnston: The Carolina Hurricanes place forward Tyson Jost on waivers. The Montreal Canadiens place defenseman Gustav Lindstrom.

Elliotte Friedman: The Edmonton Oilers have reclaimed forward Raphael Lavoie off of waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights.

Joey Daccord sign a five-year extension

Chris Johnston: The Seattle Kraken signed goaltender Joey Daccord to a five-year contract with a $5 million cap hit.

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown for Daccord. He’ll have a 12-team no-trade clause each year.

2025-26: $2 million salary and a $3 million signing bonus

2026-27: $5 million

2027-28: $5 million

2028-29: $5 million

2029-30: $5 million

Linus Ullmark‘s salary breakdown

Puck Pedia: The Ottawa Senators signed Linus Ullmark to a four-year extension with an $8.25 million cap hit. He’ll have a full no-move throughout.

2025-26: $7 million

2026-27: $8 million

2027-28: $9 million

2028-29: $9 million

NHL Injury Notes

Elliotte Friedman: Buffalo Sabres forward J.J. Peterka practiced yesterday.

Lance Lysowski: Sabres Peterka and Zach Benson both said they plan on being in the lineup tonight.

Alex Daugherty: Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. His status for tonight isn’t known.

Robby Stanley: Saros yesterday: “I’m making progress,” Saros said Wednesday. “I feel a lot better today than yesterday. Hopefully I’m feeling better again tomorrow.”

Sarah McLellan: Minnesota Wild defenseman Declan Chisholm didn’t practice yesterday due to an illness.

Wild coach John Hynes expects forward Matt Boldy (lower-body) and defenseman Jake Middleton (bruise) to play in their opener tonight.

Marco D’Amico: The Montreal Canadiens put forward Patrik Laine on the LTIR and goaltender Carey Price on the IR. When Laine is ready to come off the LTIR in a couple of months, they’ll switch Price to the LTIR.

Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust missed last night’s game.

Forward Blake Lizotte hasn’t been on the ice since he suffered a concussion on September 29th.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin didn’t practice yesterday. Forward Givani Smith returned to practice after being out with an illness.

Jonas Siegel: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube before yesterday’s game on goaltender Joseph Woll: “Woll experienced some lower-body tightness (on Tuesday). It’s precautionary, so we’re gonna keep him out tonight.”