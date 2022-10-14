NHL News: Waivers, Nurse Fined, Bieksa, Minten and Sanheim

On waivers

Chris Johnston: The Philadelphia Flyers have placed Linus Sandin on waivers. The Winnipeg Jets have placed Dominic Toninato on waivers.

Chris Johnston: Sandin was put on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract.

Charlie O’Connor: Sandin will be returning to Sweden.

Darnell Nurse fined

NHL Player Safety: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse was fined $5,000 for interference on Vancouver Canucks Kyle Burroughs.

Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Interference on Vancouver’s Kyle Burroughs… pic.twitter.com/kGRC1C1g20 — World Hockey Report (@worldhockeyrpt) October 13, 2022

Kevin Bieksa to retire a Canuck

Vancouver Canucks: Kevin Bieksa will be signing a one-day contract on November 3rd and will retire a Canuck.

Roberto Luongo: “Second worst contract in franchise history”

The Maple Leafs sign Fraser Minten

Toronto Maple Leafs: The Maple Leafs have signed the 2022 second-round pick, 38th overall, forward Fraser Minten to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The Flyers extend Travis Sanheim

Philadelphia Flyers: The Flyers have signed defenseman Travis Sanheim to an eight-year, $50 million contract extension – an AAV of $6.25 million.

“We’re extremely happy to have Travis under long-term contract and see him as a key piece of our team’s future,” said Fletcher. “Travis has improved each season to become a highly reliable player and key contributor on our blueline. Furthermore, he is someone who has developed his entire career with us and has grown into a valuable leader for our team.”

Charlie O’Connor: “Sanheim is a good player! He’s long been far better than his vocal haters on this hellsite believe him to be. But $6.25 mil is a lot for an eight-year contract, especially when you just signed Risto @ $5.1 for five and still have Provorov for $6.75 mil for two more after this one”

Travis Sanheim, signed to a 9x$6.25M extension by PHI, is a top-pair puck-moving defenceman. One reason the model likes him so much? Relatively decent results with Rasmus Ristolainen last season. #FueledByPhilly pic.twitter.com/LwN9lxu2bn — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 13, 2022