NHL News: Waivers, Nurse Fined, Bieksa, Minten and Sanheim
On waivers

Chris Johnston: The Philadelphia Flyers have placed Linus Sandin on waivers. The Winnipeg Jets have placed Dominic Toninato on waivers.

Chris Johnston: Sandin was put on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract.

Charlie O’Connor: Sandin will be returning to Sweden.

Darnell Nurse fined

NHL Player Safety: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse was fined $5,000 for interference on Vancouver Canucks Kyle Burroughs.

Kevin Bieksa to retire a Canuck

Vancouver Canucks: Kevin Bieksa will be signing a one-day contract on November 3rd and will retire a Canuck.

The Maple Leafs sign Fraser Minten

Toronto Maple Leafs: The Maple Leafs have signed the 2022 second-round pick, 38th overall, forward Fraser Minten to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The Flyers extend Travis Sanheim

Philadelphia Flyers: The Flyers have signed defenseman Travis Sanheim to an eight-year, $50 million contract extension – an AAV of $6.25 million.

“We’re extremely happy to have Travis under long-term contract and see him as a key piece of our team’s future,” said Fletcher. “Travis has improved each season to become a highly reliable player and key contributor on our blueline. Furthermore, he is someone who has developed his entire career with us and has grown into a valuable leader for our team.”

Charlie O’Connor: “Sanheim is a good player! He’s long been far better than his vocal haters on this hellsite believe him to be. But $6.25 mil is a lot for an eight-year contract, especially when you just signed Risto @ $5.1 for five and still have Provorov for $6.75 mil for two more after this one”