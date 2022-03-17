NHL News: Waivers, Red Wings, Panthers, Capitals, and KHL Free Agents

Put on waivers

Chris Johnston: The Edmonton Oilers placed forward Tyler Benson on waivers. The Montreal Canadiens have placed forward Mathieu Perreault on waivers.

Red Wings sign their 2020 second-round pick

Detroit Red Wings: The Red Wings have signed forward Cross Hanas to a three-year entry-level deal.

Hanas was a 2020 second-round pick, 55th overall by the Red Wings.

He has 22 goals and 48 assists in 53 games for the Portland Winterhawks (WHL).

Panthers sign Zachary Uens

David Dwork: The Florida Panthers have signed defenseman Zachary Uens of Merrimack College to a three-year entry-level contract.

David Dwork: Panthers GM Bill Zito on Uens: “Zachary is a dynamic and skilled defenseman who excels at moving the puck. He showcased his competitiveness during his three seasons at Merrimack and we’re looking forward to his continued growth and development taking place within the Panthers organization.”

Capitals extend Joe Snively

Puck Pedia: The Washington Capitals have extended forward Joe Snively to a two-year contract with an $800,000 salary cap hit.

He was a pending RFA and buys one year of unrestricted free agency,

2022-23: $750,000

2023-24: $850,000

For some KHL free agents

Chris Johnston: “One thing to keep an eye on before Monday: The signing of free agents who spent the season in Russia. Sources say a handful of players have received NHL interest and are expected to get contracts for the remainder of the season.”

Chris Johnston: “To clarify: This option only applies to players who had their KHL contracts fully terminated in recent weeks. A few foreigners fall under that category. Without that, KHL players remain under contract through April 30.”

Chris Johnston: “Anyone who played in Europe would need to clear waivers after signing. As long as a player agrees to a NHL deal prior to 3 p.m. ET on March 21, they’d be eligible to participate in the Stanley Cup playoffs.”