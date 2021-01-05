NHL News: Waivers, RFAs, Coyotes, Senators, Bruins, Lightning, Capitals, Penguins, Devils and Stars

On waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The Chicago Blackhawks have put Zack Smith on waivers, and the Winnipeg Jets have done the same with Marko Dano.

On restricted free agents

Cap Friendly: The deadline to sign restricted free agents this season is February 11th. Remaining RFAs:

Luke Kunin – Nashville Predators

Henrik Borgström – Florida Panthers

Jack Roslovic – Winnipeg Jets

Mathew Barzal – New York Islanders

Aleksi Saarela – Florida Panthers

Jesper Bratt – New Jersey Devils

Dmytro Timashov – New York Islanders

Around the league

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson said that he had offseason surgery to remove some hardware from his foot. He said he’s feeling good now.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion said that defenseman Erik Brannstrom is in quarantine as he came in close contact with someone who was positive for COVID.

He hasn’t been on the ice yet, and won’t be able to until next week.

NHL.com: Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand had sports hernia surgery on September 14th and is hopeful to be ready for their season opener on January 14th.

Buffalo Sabres forward Zemgus Girgensons is out with a lower-body injury after landing awkwardly after trying to hit Steven Fogarty.

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos lined up on the right side beside Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat.

Washington Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara is following COVID protocols and remains in quarantine. He’ll join the team for practice later this week.

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen is still having immigration issues and is missing the start of camp. They don’t know when he’ll be able to arrive.

New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood was back on the ice yesterday after missing the two previous days.

Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin and forward Joe Pavelski missed the start of camp. Khudobin is having immigration issues and Pavelski is undergoing further medical tests from something they found during their initial medical tests.