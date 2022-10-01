NHL News: Waivers, Sharks, Coyotes, Ducks, Oilers, Wings, Blues, Leafs, Blackhawks, Stars and Flyers

On waivers

Cap Friendly: Players put on waivers yesterday.

Dallas Stars – Riley Barber, Joseph Cecconi, Rhett Gardner, Ben Gleason, Tanner Kero, and Jerad Rosburg

Florida Panthers – Connor Bunnaman

Detroit Red Wings – Chase Pearson

New York Rangers – Andy Welinski and Tim Gettinger

Philadelphia Flames – Isaac Ratcliffe and Linus Sandin

San Jose Sharks – CJ Suess and Andrew Agozzino

Tampa Bay Lightning – Daniel Walcott, Darren Raddysh, Maxime Lagace and Trevor Carrick.

Washington Capitals – Michael Vecchione, Riley Sutter, Hunter Shepard and Michael Sgarbossa.

Sharks sign Harrington

San Jose Sharks: The San Jose Sharks have signed Scott Harrington to a one-year contract.

Sheng Peng: Harrington’s deal is for one-year, two-way at $750,000 in the NHL and $350,000 in the minors.

The Coyotes claim Jonas Johansson

Chris Johnston: The Arizona Coyotes have claimed goaltender Jonas Johansson off waivers from the Colorado Avalanche.

The Oilers sign Maximus Wanner

Cap Friendly: The Edmonton Oilers have signed Maximus Wanner to a three-year entry-level contract.

Anaheim Ducks: Coach Dallas Eakins on Trevor Zegras: We got the initial imaging. They looked at it and they want him to go back again and get another part looked at. That’s happening .

Anaheim Ducks: Defenseman Urho Vaakanainen was taken to hospital for further evaluation. He is fully conscious, alert and has full movement.

Looking at this, you can see that Urho Vaakanainen got twisted as he made a play in a hard push to the net. Appears he hit his head into the boards. https://t.co/wSOHj3T7ae — Eric Stephens (@icemancometh) October 1, 2022

Andrew Copp feels he’s ready

Daniella Bruce: Detroit Red Wings forward Andrew Copp was able to practice again. Coach Derek Lalonde said they are being cautious but Copp feels he’s ready.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube didn’t have an update on defenseman Scott Perunovich. They are still evaluating his upper-body injury.

Maple Leafs down two defensemen

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Carl Dahlstrom will be out for at least six months as he’ll need surgery.

Defenseman Jordie Benn will be out for at least three weeks.

Connor Murphy out with back issues

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy missed his second straight practice with back soreness.

Ty Dellandrea out with a broken bone

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars forward Ty Dellandrea will be out for two to three weeks with a broken bone at the tip of his finger. Coach Pete DeBoer said surgery isn’t needed.

Several Flyers getting closer

Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers Cam Atkinson, Joel Farabee and Carter Hart have been clear for no-contract practice.

Forward Artem Anisimov (PTO) has a lower-body injury.

Forward Sean Couturier is still week-to-week with an upper-body injury.