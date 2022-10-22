NHL News: Waivers, Stamkos, Lamoriello, and Injury Updates

On, and clearing waivers

Michael Russo: The Minnesota Wild have placed defenseman Andrej Sustr on waivers.

Seattle Kraken PR: Defenseman Michal Kempny cleared unconditional waivers and his contract will be terminated.

Stamkos Lighting it up

Greg Harvey; “Steven Stamkos becomes the 1st player in Lightning franchise history to have 7 Goals in the team’s 1st 5 games of a season. He joins

Nikita Kucherov (2017-18) as the only Lightning players to score a goal in each of the 1st 5 games of a season.”

Lou the first to 80

Frank Seravalli: Yesterday New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello turned 80 years old and became the first NHL GM to be 80’s years old.

There had only been seven GMs who were 70 or older

F.J. Selke – 77

B. Murray – 73

J. Muckler – 73

C. Fletcher – 73

J. Rutherford – 72

D. Poile – 72 – current

G. Sather – 71

Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo practiced in a no-contact jersey.

Chicago Blackhawks: Defenseman Jake McCabe was activated off the IR.

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews missed last night’s game and could miss tonight’s game. Coach Jared Bednar said that it’s not a serious injury.

Florida Panthers: Defenseman Brandon Montour returned to the lineup last night.

Ian Mendes: Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson took a high stick on Thursday that required 15 stitches to his lip.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan on forward Jake Guentzel: “Jake’s continuing to be evaluated. He will travel with us.”

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins Guentzel left Thursday’s game in the third period after being hit by a deflected shot as well as a high hit.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin won’t be traveling with the team on their five-game road trip. Coach Sheldon Keefe:

“We’re just going to continue to let things settle down there for him & get a better idea for where he’s at”

Winnipeg Jets PR: Forward Nikolaj Ehlers has been placed on the IR retroactive to October 18th.