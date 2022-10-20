NHL News: Waivers, Wild, Flames, Maple Leafs, and Jakub Vrana

On waivers

Cap Friendly: The Vancouver Canucks have put Phil Di Giuseppe on waivers. The New York Rangers put Dryden Hunt on waivers.

Claimed off waivers

Cap Friendly: The Philadelphia Flyers have claimed Lukas Sedlak off waivers from the Colorado Avalanche.

The Wild sign Michael Milne

Minnesota Wild: The Wild have signed forward Michael Milne to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Milne was drafted in the third round, 89th overall in the 2022 NHL draft.

Talks back on for a new arena in Calgary

Wes Gilbertson: “The City of Calgary and the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) have agreed to begin formal discussions with a fresh start towards a new event centre.”

The Maple Leafs sign Danny DeKeyser to an AHL PTO

Toronto Marlies: The Toronto Marlies have signed defenseman Danny DeKeyser to a PTO.

Jakub Vrana goes into the players assistance program

NHL Public Relations: Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana will be out indefinitely while he receives treatment from the NHL/NHL players assistance program.

He will continue to get paid while he’s in the program, He won’t be allowed to rejoin the team until he gets clearance from the program administrators.

Jets coach Rick Bowness still out with COVID

Winnipeg Jets: Jets head coach Rick Bowness won’t be joining the team for the rest of their road, which wraps up on Friday in Vegas.