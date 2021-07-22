NHL News: Weber, Price, Drouin, Pitlick, Klefbom, Little, Oilers, Key dates and Vegas Promo

Weber’s career may be over, price out six to eight weeks

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin on the Shea Weber’s ankle, foot, knee and thumb injuries: “Even missing a practice for him wasn’t an option. He has a lot of mileage…He won’t be back next season, and probably won’t be back for his career.”

Renaud Lavoie: Canadiens goaltender Carey Price could be out for six to eight weeks.

Drouin will be in camp

Renaud Lavoie: Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin will be at training camp in September.

Flames acquire Pitlick

TSN: The Seattle Kraken have traded forward Tyler Pitlick to the Calgary Flames for a 2022 4th round pick.

Klefbom to be LTIR’d again

Daniel Nugent-Hopkins: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland said that defenseman Oscar Klefbom will be put on the LTIR again next season. Holland added that they need to be right at the cap at the beginning of the season.

Little won’t be clearance

Mike McIntrye: Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff said there is no doctor that would clear Bryan Little to return.

Oilers buyout coming

Jason Gregor: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland when asked if there will be any buyouts: “There will be one.”

David Pagnotta: Some key 2021-22 NHL dates

• Jan. 1, Winter Classic (STL/MIN) at Target Field

• Feb. 4-5, All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas

• Feb. 7-22 Winter Olympics pause (season resumes Feb. 23)

• Feb. 26, Stadium Series Game (TB/NAS) at Nissan Stadium

• Apr. 29, last day of reg-season

Kraken roster number

David Satriano: Seattle Kraken roster numbers

6,264: NHL regular-season games

960: NHL regular-season goals

43: NHL regular-season wins

26.2: Average age (years)

7: Former first-round draft picks

6: Countries represented

2: Stanley Cup winners

Vegas knows how to promote