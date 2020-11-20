What The Season Structure and Divisions Could Look Like For The 2020-21 NHL Season

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet 590 on what the potential 2020-21 NHL season structure could look like.

** NHLrumors.com transcription

“Yes, from what I hear they’re talking 60 games. Now I did get a text this morning from someone who said it could go up to 62, but it looks like it’s 60. It’s a Canadian division, three U.S. divisions, basically, put your columns down the States and you get who is in what division.

Divisional play only in your own building, baseball-style back-to-backs in one arena. Playoffs begin at the latest mid-May.

I believe there is going to be a week or two built into the schedule after the regular season before the playoffs to make up any games that need to be made up, and if not you just move up the playoffs. Stanley Cup awarded by mid-July at the latest.

So I think the players and the league have both seen this, and I think they both, I mean there could be some tweaks here and there, but I’m told that’s what they are looking at and they both kind of agree that’s where they’re gonna go.”