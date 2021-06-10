NHL News: Wild, Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, Oilers, Canadiens, Jets, and Norris Finalists

Wild hire Shero

Minnesota Wild PR: The Wild hired Ray Shero as a Senior Advisor to the GM, Bill Guerin.

Blackhawks sign 2020 first-round pick

Charlie Roumeliotis: The Chicago Blackhawks have signed 2020 first-round pick Lukas Reichel to a three-year entry-level contract.

Blue Jackets sign Knazko

Aaron Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets shave signed 2020 third-round draft pick, defenseman Samuel Knazko to a three-year, entry-level contract. The Blue Jackets received the pick with Max Domi for Josh Anderson.

Aaron Portzline: Knazko is expected to play in Finland with TPS next season.

Oilers re-sign Shore

Jason Gregor: The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed forward Devin Shore to a two-year contract with an $850,000 salary cap hit.

Devin Shore, signed 2x$0.85M by EDM, is a replacement-level fourth liner who plays very small sheltered minutes. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/lQKD2ETL2z — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 9, 2021



Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown for Shore.

2021-22: $750,000

2022-23: $950,000

NHL Injury Notes

Arpon Basu: Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said that if defenseman Jeff Petry can’t play in Game 1 next round, he should be able to return “early in the series.”

Forward Jake Evans was working out in the gym on Tuesday and is progressing. It is possible that he’s able to return at some point in the next round.

Murat Ates: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo had been out with a “low grade strain/pull of the groin.” He said that he had been hoping the Jets could have extended to the series to six or seven games.

Ken Wiebe: Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers said that he had been dealing with shoulder and rib issues, but added that he felt 100 percent for the playoffs.

Norris Trophy Finalists

Frank Seravalli: The 2021 Norris Trophy finalists are Adam Fox (Rangers), Victor Hedman (Lightning) and Cale Makar (Avalanche).

Norris Finalists are out 1. Adam Fox was elite offensively, defensively, and on the powerplay. He played big minutes, good competition, got the big point totals – he’d be my guy. #NYR pic.twitter.com/vQWoHshHjl — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 9, 2021