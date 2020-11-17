NHL News: Will Fans Be Allowed In Arenas, and NHL Reverse Retro Jersey Rankings

Sportsnet: Chris Johnston on Sportsnet 590 radio, when asked if the season were to start on January 10th, will there be some fans in attendance?

** NHLrumors.com transcription

“I think there might be in a couple places just because we’ve seen you know a few States right now where fans are allowed in, in various capacities in the NFL in some of those States like Texas you know comes to mind that have NHL teams. And remember even when Dallas is playing in the Cup Final against Tampa they were selling tickets for watch parties in their own arena.

I don’t know if anything has eventually been decided from the local governments there for example, but I do have to believe that if we’re talking about a season starting January 10th we’ll see very limited numbers of fans, in probably limited numbers of buildings.

Obivously the hope is, and we got some more good news on the vaccine front today that at some point if it gets into the spring that you know that maybe restrictions will ease, hopefully people are getting vaccintated and there is sort of a more clearer pathway to when something close to normal might return and as the season goes along, you know we’ll see more fans let in the buildings.

But, I do think we’re going to see some. It’s just not gonna be enough to probably make that big of a difference on the bottom line which is part of all the math that is being done right now.”