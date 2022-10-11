NHL News: Winning Percentage, Average Salary Cap Hit and Ages, and Injury Updates

All-time NHL winning percentage

In celebration of the 2022 @NHL Regular Season getting underway, here is a progressive timeline of the All-Time Win % for all 32 Active Teams! Check out how teams move up and down through different eras of hockey! Where does your favorite team rank? #NHL 🏒🥅📈🔥@NHLNetwork pic.twitter.com/arGJK4ksBb — Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) October 11, 2022

The average salary cap hit and the average age

Cap Friendly Depth Charts: The average salary cap hit entering the season this year is $3,483,917.

Cap Friendly Depth Charts: The average player age this year is 27.4.

The Buffalo Sabres are the youngest team at 25.0 years old, and the Pittsburgh Penguins are the oldest at 30.3.

Full average age list. pic.twitter.com/8JCqAJg8iP — CapFriendly Depth Charts (@CF_DepthCharts) October 11, 2022

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk won’t start the season on the LTIR.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers forward Sammy Blais likely won’t be ready for their season opener and games on Thursday or Friday and is expected to be placed on the IR.

Bill Meltzer: Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier and defenseman Ryan Ellis are on the IR and Patrick Brown is placed on the LTIR.

Luke Fox: If Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (oblique) isn’t able to play in their season opener on Wednesday, the Leafs will dress one player short.

David Alter: Tavares took part in the Leafs full practice yesterday. It was his first full practice since being injured on September 24th.

Thomas Drance: Going on the Vancouver Canucks IR are Travis Dermott, Tyler Myers, Ilya Mikheyev and Phil Di Giuseppe.

Thomas Drance: Mikheyev will miss at least their first three games.

Capitals PR: Washington Capitals forward Carl Hagelin will be out indefinitely after having arthroscopic surgery on his chronic left hip.