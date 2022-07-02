NHL News: Winnipeg Jets, St. Louis Blues, San Jose Sharks, and the Philadelphia Flyers

The Jets hire Rick Bowness

Sportsnet: The Winnipeg Jets have hired Rick Bowness to be their next head coach.

The Blues hire Craig MacTavish

St. Louis Blues: The Blues have named Craig MacTavish an assistant coach to Craig Berube.

Blues Alexei Toropchenko out until December

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues forward Alexei Toropchenko will be out until early December after having shoulder surgery according to GM Doug Armstrong.

The Sharks fire their coaching staff

Pierre LeBrun: The San Jose Sharks fired their coach staff – Bob Boughner, John Madden, John Maclean and Dan Darrow.

Corey Masisak: Statement for Sharks GM Joe Will:

“The bottom line is we have missed the playoffs for the past three seasons, which isn’t acceptable to our owner, our organization, or to our fans.

As part of this evolution and evaluation, we felt it was in the best interest of the club to allow the next Sharks general manager to have full autonomy related to the make-up of the on-ice coaching staff moving ahead.”

Flyers prospect arrested

Olivia Reiner: Philadelphia Flyers goaltender prospect Ivan Fedotov has been arrested by Russian authorities. GM Chuck Fletcher: “We’re aware of the reports and are investigating the situation. We have no further comment at this time.”

Slava Malamud: Fedotov was arrested for “draft evasion.” He had been looking to leave CSKA and go to the NHL which didn’t make some people happy. He could end up having to go war.