NHL News: World Juniors, NHLPA Concerns, Ruzicka and Hynes fined, and Brooks Back To Waivers

World Juniors to be held in August … World Cup of Hockey talks continue

TSN: Darren Dreger said the World Junior Hockey Championships will be held in mid-August in Alberta.

“I think we can be a bit more specific, the targeted dates are August 8-19, but they need full sign off from the participating teams and they should get that by the end of the Olympics.”

The NHL and NHLPA continue to discuss a 2024 World Cup of Hockey.

“There was a meeting between the two groups Thursday morning. I’m told the IIHF is very much interested in bringing the World Cup of Hockey back; however, there are some NHL owners that need more information. Again, you’re talking about a shutdown of the regular season of the National Hockey League if they host it in February, so preliminary is the key word.”

NHLPA has some concerns about the Coyotes temporary home

TSN: Chris Johnston said that NHLPA has some concerns about the Arizona Coyotes temporary home at ASU.

“As if there isn’t enough to talk about between the league and the Players’ Association, another item on their agenda is what happens with hockey-related revenue and who covers potential losses with the Coyotes going to a 5,000 seat arena.

It’s a little early in those talks to forecast where exactly it ends up, but at this point in time the players are worried that they are going to have to foot half the bill if the Coyotes do lower their HRR number and that’s something they’re working through with the NHL.”

Ruzicka and Hynes fined

NHL Player Safety: Calgary Flames forward Adam Ruzicka was fined $2,004.17 for elbowing Anaheim Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk.

NHL Public Relations: Nashville Predators coach John Hynes was fined $25,000 for inappropriate conduct after Tuesday’s game.

Maple Leaf extend Hollowell

Toronto Maple Leafs: The Maple Leafs have signed defenseman Mac Hollowell to a one-year, two-way contract.

Puck Pedia: Hollowell was a pending RFA. He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL and $150,000 in the minors.

A day after claiming Brooks off waivers, the Maple Leafs place him back on waivers

Chris Johnston: The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed forward Adam Brooks on waivers.

Puck Pedia: “Brooks is back on waivers for #LeafsForever

If nobody claims him, they can assign to AHL.

If anybody but #VegasBorn claims him, he would be on their NHL team.

If #VegasBorn claims and nobody else submits claim, they can assign him to their AHL.”

David Alter: “The one thing I see going in Toronto’s favour why Vegas may not reclaim Brooks

Toronto is at 46/50 allowable NHL contracts (with Brooks) while Vegas is at 48 without. If Vegas wants to add a goalie and doing something else they may not want to use the slot on Brooks.”

Earl Schwartz: “Since there are only a handful of teams with lower waiver priority than the Leafs, and Vegas doesn’t have the cap flexibility to take him back, Toronto is estimating that the teams above them in the standings won’t make a claim.

Get back a player they like on a $725k cap hit.”