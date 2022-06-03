NHL News: Yamamoto, Kuemper, Lightning, Hurricanes, and Bruins

Yamamoto leaves early

Tony Brar: Edmonton Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

kailer yamamoto gets hit high by gabriel landeskog, then leon draisaitl takes a slashing call. pic.twitter.com/agLxwlMIOS — zach laing (@zjlaing) June 3, 2022

Darcy Kuemper out

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper missed last night’s game.

Several Lightning absent from practice

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning forwards Brandon Hagel and Brayden Point didn’t practice yesterday.

Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was on the ice before practice but didn’t say on with the full group.

Antti Raanta sprained his MCL, Seth Jarvis probably has a concussion

Sara Civ: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta will be out for six to eight weeks with an MCL sprain.

Sara Civ: Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis when asked if he was diagnosed with a concussion: “I’m pretty sure, yeah”

Jarvis no longer has headaches but he’s still in a bit of fog.

Chip Alexander: Jarvis said that he doesn’t remember much about the game before and after the hit. He said he won’t change his style and will still play a fearless game.

Ethan Bear had a minor surgery

Walt Ruff: Hurricanes defenseman Ethan Bear showed up yesterday in a walking boot and using crutches. He said it wasn’t anything serious and as he ‘had a little something removed.’

Jake Gardiner able to return next season

Walt Ruff: The Carolina Hurricanes were informed on Wednesday that defenseman Jake Gardiner got full clearance to return to playing hockey again.

He missed all of last season after he had back and hip surgeries.

The Bruins sign Joona Koppanen

Boston Bruins: The Bruins have signed forward Joona Koppanen to a one-year, two-way contract with a salary cap hit of $750,000.

Koppanen was drafted in the fifth round, 135th overall, in the 2016 NHL draft.