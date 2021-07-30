NHL News: Zach Werenski Extended, Micheal Ferland, and Ryan Getzlaf

Blue Jackets extend Werenski
Aaron Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Zach Werenski to a six-year, $57.5 million contract extension – a $9.583 million cap hit.
Aaron Portzline: Werenski salary breakdown.
2022-23: $8 million salary, $2 million signing bonus
2023-24: $10 million salary, $2 million signing bonus
2024-25: $9.5 million salary, $2 million signing bonus
2025-26: $7.5 million salary, $2 million signing bonus,
2026-27: $1 million salary, $6.25 million signing bonus
2027-28: $1 million salary, $6.25 million signing bonus
Aaron Portzline: Werenski:
“I’m really excited and grateful to Mr. McConnell, J.D. Jarmo and everyone there for the opportunity to continue to be a Blue Jacket and be part of something that I think is going to be very special. The city of Columbus has been so good to me, it’s close to home and my family and as I thought about it, it was really a no-brainer. I’m a Blue Jacket. I want to continue to be a Blue Jacket and do everything I can to bring a Stanley Cup here.”
Zach Werenski, signed 6x$9.58M by CBJ, is a quality offensive defenceman who scores a lot of goals. Shoots the puck from dangerous areas and is an excellent transition player. But man that is a lot of money. #CBJ pic.twitter.com/O4Rv3ZfD9E
Highest paid defensemen
Chris Johnston: Highest salary cap hit’s for defensemen heading into the 2021-22 season.
$11.5 million – Erik Karlsson
$11 million – Drew Doughty
* $9.583 million – Zach Werenski
* $9.5 million – Seth Jones
$9.059 million – Roman Josi
* $9 million – Dougie Hamilton
* $9 million – Cale Makar
$8.8 million – Alex Pietrangelo
* $8.45 million – Miro Heiskanen
*-contract signed in July 2021
Ferland not coming back
Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks forward Micheal Ferland in The Athletic: “My wife doesn’t want me playing anymore. So as much as I love to play and want to play, it isn’t worth it for me to get another concussion and be back in a deep hole. I want to start skating, playing rec hockey, no contact.”
Getzlaf learns from free agency the trade deadline
Eric Stephens of The Athletic: Ryan Getzlaf had never tested free agency or gone through the NHL trade deadline like he did this year. He’s happy to remain with the Anaheim Ducks.
“I’ve just never gone through it,” Getzlaf said in a conference call. “I’ve never had other teams pursuing me. It was a great feeling. I’m not going to lie. It was a good feeling to be able to talk (to teams). For me, it was more understanding what other players go through. There’s a lot of players that go through this many times in their career. And I think it gave me a better understanding of what it’s like. Same as the trade deadline this year. I’ve never really went through anything like that.
“It was another way where I can look back on something and either use it my future or help others in their future. Ultimately, the experience was a good one.”