NHL News: Zach Werenski Extended, Micheal Ferland, and Ryan Getzlaf

Blue Jackets extend Werenski

Aaron Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Zach Werenski to a six-year, $57.5 million contract extension – a $9.583 million cap hit.

Aaron Portzline: Werenski salary breakdown.

2022-23: $8 million salary, $2 million signing bonus

2023-24: $10 million salary, $2 million signing bonus

2024-25: $9.5 million salary, $2 million signing bonus

2025-26: $7.5 million salary, $2 million signing bonus,

2026-27: $1 million salary, $6.25 million signing bonus

2027-28: $1 million salary, $6.25 million signing bonus

Aaron Portzline: Werenski:

“I’m really excited and grateful to Mr. McConnell, J.D. Jarmo and everyone there for the opportunity to continue to be a Blue Jacket and be part of something that I think is going to be very special. The city of Columbus has been so good to me, it’s close to home and my family and as I thought about it, it was really a no-brainer. I’m a Blue Jacket. I want to continue to be a Blue Jacket and do everything I can to bring a Stanley Cup here.”

Zach Werenski, signed 6x$9.58M by CBJ, is a quality offensive defenceman who scores a lot of goals. Shoots the puck from dangerous areas and is an excellent transition player. But man that is a lot of money. #CBJ pic.twitter.com/O4Rv3ZfD9E — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 30, 2021

Highest paid defensemen

Chris Johnston: Highest salary cap hit’s for defensemen heading into the 2021-22 season.

$11.5 million – Erik Karlsson

$11 million – Drew Doughty

* $9.583 million – Zach Werenski

* $9.5 million – Seth Jones

$9.059 million – Roman Josi

* $9 million – Dougie Hamilton

* $9 million – Cale Makar

$8.8 million – Alex Pietrangelo

* $8.45 million – Miro Heiskanen

*-contract signed in July 2021

Ferland not coming back

Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks forward Micheal Ferland in The Athletic: “My wife doesn’t want me playing anymore. So as much as I love to play and want to play, it isn’t worth it for me to get another concussion and be back in a deep hole. I want to start skating, playing rec hockey, no contact.”

Getzlaf learns from free agency the trade deadline

Eric Stephens of The Athletic: Ryan Getzlaf had never tested free agency or gone through the NHL trade deadline like he did this year. He’s happy to remain with the Anaheim Ducks.